Country music star Lee Brice headlines Folds of Honor concert

When Eric Timko and his family moved to Daniel Island four years ago from Minneapolis, he had an epiphany. He gazed at the former Volvo Car Open tennis stadium and envisioned an annual Folds of Honor concert.

Timko, a 10-year Folds of Honor board member now serving on the South Carolina chapter, is finally making his dream a reality while helping others in the process.

The inaugural event is called the Palmetto Freedom Fest and it’s slated for Saturday, Oct. 23, on the lawn of the LTP Tennis facility. The concert, featuring country music star and South Carolina native Lee Brice, will serve as a fundraiser to provide scholarships and financial support to children and spouses of fallen soldiers.

Brice and his band will play before a smaller private viewing due to the tennis stadium’s reconstruction. The concert will host 300 generous fans willing to pay $1,000 for an all-inclusive ticket.

That steep ticket price doesn’t just accommodate the price of food and beverages. The money will go toward a greater need: scholarships for family members who have fallen on hard times because of the toll of their loved one’s military service. Folds of Honor has been founded on these very principles since its inception.

A PGA golf professional and an F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, Lt. Col. Dan Rooney was on a flight home from his second tour of duty in Iraq. The flight carried a corporal’s remains in a flag-covered casket to present to his family on the tarmac.

It was in that moment that Rooney became painfully aware of the real-life burdens that families face. After that day, Rooney started Folds of Honor and named that corporal’s son the first scholarship recipient in 2007. To this day, Rooney serves active duty as an Air Force pilot.

Since then, Folds of Honor has awarded approximately 29,000 school-related scholarships totaling more than $145 million.

In 2020, Folds of Honor’s South Carolina chapter funded 109 scholarships to the tune of approximately $500,000. However, 60 others qualified but due to a lack of funding, those scholarships could not be fulfilled. The Palmetto Freedom Fest will fund the missing gap of $300,000 and all of the proceeds will stay in South Carolina to fund state recipients.

So far, the event has sold more than 250 tickets, which equates to fundraising more than $250,000. There are less than 50 tickets available for purchase before the event sells out.

“A first-class event where these generous people are not only excited about seeing Lee and have a big night, but also what the cause can do and the impact it can make on lives,” Timko said.

He also gave special thanks to Rooney; Bob Moran, the tennis venue’s president and director of operations; and the many people who helped make this concert possible.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 10 p.m., with catering courtesy of Swig & Swine. Folds of Honor scholarship recipients will be present, as will Rooney who will give an introduction.

For more information about the event, visit palmettofreedomfest.org. For more information about the cause, visit foldsofhonor.org.