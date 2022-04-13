County seeking public comment on housing and community development needs

Berkeley County is working to address local housing and community development needs and is seeking the public’s feedback on its FY2022 Annual Action Plan.

The Annual Action Plan helps carry out the Berkeley County Consolidated Plan by providing a summary of the actions, activities and funding resources the County needs to annually address the needs and goals identified by the Consolidated Plan.

Needs can cover public facilities, economic development, housing, public services, and other eligible activities in unincorporated areas and within participating municipalities within the County. Through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved approximately $1.2 million for Berkeley County to use to address these needs.

The Annual Action Plan will be available for public comment for 30 days. Please leave a comment directly on the website using the comment box provided. Hard copies of the plan, including blank pages for comments, will also be available at the welcome desk in the front lobby of the County Administration Building, located at 1003 N.

Highway 52 in Moncks Corner. Copies will also be placed at Goose Creek City Hall, Moncks Corner Town Hall and Town Halls in Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, and St. Stephen.

Berkeley County will host a public hearing on the plans on Wednesday, April 20, 5-6 p.m., at the County Administration Building. The public is invited to attend the meeting to share comments and ask questions.

For more information on the plan, go to berkeleycountysc.gov.