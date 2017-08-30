County supervisor to seek re-election

Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler announced on Aug. 9 that he plans to seek re-election in 2018.

Peagler was first elected as supervisor in 2014 after serving as Mayor of Moncks Corner for nine years.

“It has been a true honor serving the great people and businesses of Berkeley County as Supervisor for the past three years,” stated Peagler in an announcement about his upcoming re-election campaign posted on his Facebook page. “From streamlining government agencies to speeding up the permitting process to making local government more responsive to its people, we have proven that taking a business approach to governing saves tax dollars and improves services.”

Peagler stated in the post that he is particularly proud that he and his team have “successfully recruited nearly $2 billion in economic development projects and 5000 new jobs to Berkeley County in the past three years.” He also noted that the county has realized its “lowest unemployment rates in 15 years.”

Additionally, Peagler cited “advanced major infrastructure improvement projects including new interchanges on I-26 and the acceleration of many other road projects” as other achievements during his tenure at the county’s helm.

“I am proud that we have worked effectively to manage growth,” he continued. “I am proud that we have increased the number of emergency personnel and upgraded public safety resources without raising taxes. And, I am proud that we have secured the lowest county government millage rate in the State, while also improving our S&P Bond Rating.”

Peagler also stated he hopes to “do even more” to see the county prosper.

“I am seeking re-election to continue making great economic development deals, providing opportunities for residents to not only live in Berkeley County but also work here, improving our roads and infrastructure, and providing a local government that all can be proud of. I thank you for your continued support and prayers as we begin the re-election campaign today.”

In March, County Council voted to approve asking voters to decide on whether or not the supervisor post should be an elected or appointed position. According to Councilman Josh Whitley of District 2, the referendum has not yet been scheduled.

Once the date is set, if voters approve, an administrator will be hired to run Berkeley County in 2019, after Peagler’s term is finished. If they vote against the referendum, the supervisor position will remain on the ballot per usual.

Berkeley County is one of four South Carolina counties still operating under a council-supervisor form of government, rather than an administrator form of government. Thus far, Peagler is the only candidate who has announced his intentions to run for the post, according to Adam Hammons, director of Berkeley County Elections and Voting Registration. The official filing period begins on March 16, 2018.