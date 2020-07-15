Couple becomes stranded in Africa due to COVID-19

Sarah Saunders and Gabe Foulkes were five months into their hitchhiking adventure through Africa when the COVID-19 pandemic flared up. Until then people had greeted them with curiosity and generosity. But the vibe was changing.

“People were mean-mugging us,” Sarah recalled.

No one would sit with them on buses. Whispers accused the White people of bringing the virus to Africa. When they arrived late one night in Monrovia, Liberia, it all became apparent. Unable to reach their Couchsurfing host, they hailed a taxi to take them to the meet up point. The driver was cautious.

“When we arrived on Benson Street with its completely dark streets packed with people and littered with garbage, I understood his concern,” Sarah wrote on her blog https://the-nomaddicts.com . They settled in to wait under a streetlight.

“Usually the attention you receive is innocent curiosity or a desire to sell you something,” she wrote. But in this sketchy part of town with all of their belongings in tow, they were concerned about drawing the wrong kind of attention.

“It wasn’t long before we were spotted by a stocky and staggering man with a glass eye and a stutter…I thought he was drunk but he presented us with a tattered and faded ID card that read DEA Agent.”

“What are you doing here?” he demanded.

“We are waiting on a friend,” they responded. A crowd formed.

One man shouted to defend them.

“You want to hit me?!” the DEA Agent spat. The crowd got more vocal. Had Sarah and Gabe been tested? Quarantined? Where had they come from?

Sarah said their host finally sped up in a car. “...we grabbed our things and ran towards the car, shoving ourselves in as quickly as possible. The DEA man grabbed the door and began to force his way into the car. All of a sudden, we saw a wave of hands grab the man ... and pull him off the car. We slammed the door and drove

down a side street to escape. Welcome to Monrovia,” she wrote.

Borders began to close. They hoped to go to Ghana where they had a Couchsurfing host and potential job waiting. But they had to cross through Cote d’Ivoire.

“The borders close tomorrow,” they were told as they entered Cote d’Ivoire. “Ghana will be closed at 6 p.m.”

They had 24 hours to make it. It was 13 hours away. If they travelled all night, they had a chance. When a delivery van offered a lift, a motorcycle cop pulled up. “I wouldn’t take them all the way. They could have the virus,” he warned.

Ignoring him, the friendly driver turned up his French rock tunes and took them to the city of Abidjan anyway. He even bought them Chika, a local specialty of fish and couscous.

They checked into The Elephant’s Nest hostel and hoped for a grace period at the Ghanaian border the next day.

Sarah, from the Isle of Palms, had been traveling and working her way through Asia when she met Gabe from Canada in Cambodia in 2018. She says they “bonded over adventure, politics, beer, and sunshine.”

Gabe had been travelling, mostly barefooted, for over seven years. They continued together through Southeast Asia, then to Vancouver, British Columbia; Alaska; and New York. They stopped to visit Sarah’s parents Margaret and Brandt on the Isle of Palms before heading to Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, Guinea and Liberia.

In her blog Sarah wrote, “We recognized that we had the opportunity to use our privilege to … alleviate the fears people have about travelling ... in places often unfairly stigmatized as unsafe to visit.”

The next morning they began the five hour journey to the Ghanaian border on foot. Cars sped by and shot them wary looks. It seemed hopeless until a trucker picked them up. He even insisted on hosting them for lunch. Four rides and a rainstorm later, they arrived at the border soaking wet but optimistic, only to be told, “Nope, get

out. Leave now. The border is closed.”

So since late March they’ve been at The Elephant’s Nest in Cote d’Ivoire. Although the interruption to their adventure has been a huge blow, Sarah also describes the experience as “liberating, a time of exploration.” She’s learning new skills like gardening, resourceful cooking, motorcycle repair and meditation. They’ve become certified in teaching English as a second language.

The airport is still closed so their next destination is uncertain, but Sarah muses that perhaps they will eventually go to Cambodia to teach English. She said their wanderlust is unquenched and she doesn’t miss much, just her parents. Also Southern pork barbecue since they’re in a mostly Muslim country.

“If we could just find some grits, we’d be in good shape,” she added.