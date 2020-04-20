COVID-10 crisis hastens Shawn Jenkins advisory appointment to Charleston Digital Corridor

The Charleston Digital Corridor launched its Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) program ahead of its summer scheduled debut to provide additional help to businesses navigating the COVID-19 crisis. Shawn Jenkins will serve as its initial entrepreneur in residence.

Jenkins is co-founder of Benefitfocus and its former Chief Executive Officer. His role will be to help tech-focused startups navigate the tricky parts of starting and scaling their business, from fundraising and hiring to staying on top of the latest industry trends/best practices, and to advise existing companies as they navigate unprecedented challenges.

The EIR program is designed to increase the formation and success of technology companies in Charleston by providing entrepreneurs with access to guidance in key business areas by connecting them with a highly successful and experienced entrepreneur.

While initially scheduled to begin this summer, the COVID-19 crisis and accompanying businesses obstacles facing entrepreneurs and tech companies have spurred the Charleston Digital Corridor to launch earlier, initially as a virtual service.

“Shawn’s demonstrated tenacity and perseverance in taking Benefitfocus from start-up to IPO combined with his sense of giving back to the community make him the choice for our Entrepreneur in Residence role,” said Charleston Digital Corridor Director, Ernest Andrade.

"The Charleston Digital Corridor is a vital element in the exponential growth of software and tech companies in our region. It is a real honor to be a part of the creation of the new Entrepreneur in Residence program. I share the passion of so many who are building these great companies and look forward to being a part of their success," said Shawn Jenkins.

Entrepreneurs and tech-focused business owners can reach out to Shawn Jenkins via email at eir@charlestondigitalcorridor.com and read his blog at shawnjenkins.blog.

About the Charleston Digital Corridor

The Charleston Digital Corridor is a community-sourced initiative to attract, nurture and promote the region’s tech economy through an array of impactful programs, products and events while leveraging Charleston’s renowned livability. To learn more, visit Charleston Digital Corridor.