Covid 19 Briefs - March 26, 2020

NEW FACEBOOK GROUP HELPS FIND JOBS



A new Facebook group called Daniel Island Jobs is up and running courtesy of Linnea Wieland.

“It is for employers and jobseekers who live and/or work on DI and along the Clements Ferry corridor,” Wieland said in an email.

Employers can post job listings for free, she said, and jobseekers who have been displaced by COVID-19 closures are encouraged to post their qualifications to the page so employers can consider them first.



WELLMORE TAKES ACTION TO PROTECT RESIDENTS



Retirement community Wellmore of Daniel Island is protecting residents, guests, and team members during the COVID-19 outbreak through preparation, prevention and other safety measures.

They have elevated stock levels of preventative materials, including N95 and surgical masks, eye protection, hand sanitizers, and disinfectants.

“We are doing everything in our control to prevent and prepare for this pandemic,” Jeff Barber, Wellmore of Daniel Island’s executive director, said in an email. “We believe that the additional measures we’ve taken, as well as our established internal policies, regarding communicable diseases, have us best positioned to handle this.”

Daily screenings of all residents are being conducted and employees are screened daily prior to their shift. Wellmore is offering additional paid sick leave to ensure employees aren’t required to come to work.

Visitation is limited to only essential guests, and those visitors are screened prior to entry. Masks are required while at the community. Other precautions include providing virtual one-on-one activities instead of group events, group dining replaced by takeout and delivery,





To learn more, call 843-566-1000 or visit Well-More.com

Home Telecom is offering special programs and relief to help keep students and workers stay virtually connected as COVID-19 restrictions keep them at home.

The communications company is:

• Suspending disconnections for any residential or small business customer due to nonpayment of services for the next 60 days and waiving any late fees incurred as a result of late payments caused by pandemic disruptions.

• Hotspots continue to be open and free to the public.

• Several Internet programs to support remote workers and e-learning for students are available.

• Free Internet with W-iFi will be available to new households in the service area with K-12 or college students during the national emergency. Visit HomeSC.com/Connect for more information and to sign-up.

• Current customers can upgrade their internet speed to the next tier without a price increase for three months by visiting HomeSC.com/Speed-Upgrade and requesting a discounted internet speed upgrade.

• As always, there are no overage fees or usage caps associated with Home Telecom internet plans.



DI ANIMAL HOSPITAL DONATES MASKS

On its Facebook page, Daniel Island Animal Hospital announced it would be donating masks to MUSC Health and put a call out to others to do the same.

“MUSC Health is facing a shortage of their mask supply, including L1 surgery masks. We have the option of wearing washable reusable masks for the type of work we do with animals and have elected to donate our supply of disposable masks,” the post states.

Contact Regina Fraiya at 630-744-9850 if you are part of a business that may be able to also donate disposable masks.

MEALS ON WHEELS HELPS RECIPIENTS STOCK UP

East Cooper Meals on Wheels suspended its normal daily operations March 25, through April 6, but not before providing a two-week supply of frozen meals to its current recipients.

On March 24, the group delivered 3,000 meals that could be stored in recipients’ freezers to fill the gap during this time of social distancing.

With 72% of East Cooper Meals on Wheels recipients living alone, the organization will be asking volunteers to check in daily via phone to keep recipients from feeling totally isolated.

During this time, the organization will still be available to provide a one-time delivery of frozen meals to anyone who becomes newly quarantined at home due to testing positive for COVID-19 or being knowingly exposed to it. Email rhamilton@ecmow.org , call 843-881-9350 or go online to

ecmow.org/medical-referral-form.