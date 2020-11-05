COVID-19: Q&A with two Clemson scientists helps broaden our understanding of the pandemic

Clemson University virologists Kaustubha “Kos” Qanungo and Matt Turnbull have spent much of their careers studying viral diseases in humans, plants and animals.

Qanungo, a lecturer in the College of Science’s department of biological sciences, received his Ph.D. in molecular virology in 2003 from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, India. He joined Clemson in 2019.

Turnbull, an associate professor in the department of biological sciences, received his Ph.D. in entomology in 2002 from the University of Kentucky in Lexington. He joined Clemson in 2003.

Given their expertise, both scientists have been following the COVID-19 global outbreak with intense interest. Here are their responses to some commonly asked questions about the pandemic.

What are the signs/symptoms of COVID-19 and when do they occur?

Kos: The most common signs shown by COVID-19 patients are cough – usually a dry cough – and the patient is warm to the touch with a fever. Visible shaking from chills has also been observed. Those who have trouble breathing or are wheezing should seek immediate medical attention.

Symptoms vary among patients. Many individuals who have tested positive were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic. The most common symptoms have been fever, chills, sore throats, headache, muscle pain, loss of taste or smell, nasal congestion and even diarrhea. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests seeking medical advice if an individual has at least two of these symptoms.

The CDC also suggests calling 911 if a patient has trouble breathing or has persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion, inability to wake up or bluish lips or face.

The symptoms appear anywhere between two to 14 days after exposure to the virus. This unusually variable incubation time is what makes the virus so infectious. A completely healthy asymptomatic individual can be a carrier of the virus and potentially infect many people before any signs or symptoms appear. COVID-19 patients usually see a gradual increase of symptoms in the first week. And in the second week, the symptoms usually worsen, with a large number of people requiring hospitalization.

The CDC provides an online COVID 19 self-checker for people who believe they might be experiencing symptoms.

Matt: I’ll point out that anosmia (the loss of smell) has been frequently reported. Also, low oxygen has been reported without the infected people feeling short of breath. With SARS-CoV-2 (the name of the virus that causes COVID-19), different people often show different symptoms. People need to think of the complete set of symptoms, not just one or two. If you’re worried, call (don’t show up in person!) your medical provider.

How infectious is COVID-19?

Kos: The infectivity of a virus is described by its reproduction number or R0 (pronounced R “naught”). R0 defines how many additional individuals can be infected by each infected person during his or her infectious period.

The Los Alamos National Laboratory has published the most recent article in the Journal of Emerging Infectious Disease on April 7. In an article titled “High Contagiousness and Rapid Spread of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2,” the authors have calculated the R0 of the SARS-CoV-2 virus being 5.7. This means that a single infected person on an average has the potential to infect close to 6 others. This is alarming because during the initial stage of the pandemic, it was thought to be close to 3 – and now it seems to be almost double what we first believed. Here is a look at the infectivity or R0 of some of the other well-known viruses.

Seasonal influenza viruses (multiple strains): 0.9 to 2.1.

2009 H1N1 influenza virus: 1.46-1.48.

Ebola (2013-2014): 1.51-2.53.

Polio (arguably eradicated): 5-7.

Smallpox (eradicated): 5-7.

Measles: 12-18.

The following two viruses are coronaviruses as well:

SARS virus (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Virus), 2002-2003: 0.9-2.1.

MERS virus (Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome Virus), 2012-2014: approximately 1.0.

The 2019 novel coronavirus causing COVID-19 is many more times infectious than influenza viruses and all other disease causing coronaviruses. It is alarmingly close to the infectivity of the smallpox and polio viruses. The measles virus is the only one mentioned above that is many times more infectious than the SARS-CoV-2.

Matt: The obvious caveat to this question is that if you don’t encounter the virus, it can’t infect you. So, social distancing and hygiene are the only ways to absolutely avoid infection. But Kos is right: SARS-CoV-2 is very contagious – how contagious is still debatable, as we are still learning about the virus. It can be transmitted through the air. It is unclear how long the virus can linger in the air, as most data at this point suggest it is moving via droplets (after being coughed, sneezed, or breathed out); these would not go very far, or last very long in the air. Droplets containing virus might contaminate solid objects (so-called “fomites”), and the virus could maintain viability for hours to days, allowing someone to touch and transmit to a mucosal lining (mouth, nose, eye). Some data additionally suggest SARS-CoV-2 may aerosolize, which would make it possible to remain in the air for a longer duration. This might occur only in specialized circumstances (like during intubation in hospital settings). All of this is why hygiene is so crucial: 20-plus seconds of handwashing with hot water and soap multiple times per day, no touching of the face, daily cleaning of frequently touched surfaces, along with maintaining interpersonal distances (6-plus feet to reduce droplet inhalation). And, of course, use of masks in public, shared spaces, in addition to maintaining distances.

How deadly is COVID-19?

Kos: As per the CDC’s latest National Vital Statistics Report of 2017, a total of 6,515 individuals died from the influenza virus infection in 2017, with a mortality rate of about 0.2%. Unfortunately, the number often reported in the media and social media is around 55,000 deaths with a mortality rate of 2.0%. The majority of the population is getting this data from the CDC, but the fine print is that this number corresponds to “influenza and pneumonia,” not just influenza. Deaths by pneumonia can also be caused by bacteria, fungus and viruses other than influenza. Per the current data, the mortality rate of SARS-CoV-2 is about 2.0-2.7%. From this perspective, it is 10 to 15 times more deadly than seasonal influenza viruses. But there is still plenty of room for argument. This 2% or higher mortality rate is not uniformly distributed across the population. Below are the fatalities, by age, that have thus far been attributed to COVID-19:

80 and older: 14.8%

70-79 years: 8%

60-69: 3.6%

50-59: 1.3%

40-49: 0.4%

10-39: 0.2%

As you can see, the virus has proven to be far deadlier to the elderly and also in individuals with underlying diseases.

It is likely that there could be far more individuals in the population who contracted the virus and never showed any symptoms. This real number will remain elusive until there is a nationwide mass-testing of asymptomatic individuals.

My final thought is that every life matters. As a developed nation, everyone should put aside the political divide and be responsible and compassionate about our seniors. We can’t act irresponsibly by thinking that the virus is no deadlier than flu viruses. It is far deadlier.

Matt: Though it’s too early to know without much more extensive testing, we can still say with certainty that SARS-CoV-2 is much deadlier than the seasonal flu. The case load is not equally spread across everyone, either. Men are much more likely to show COVID-19 symptoms than women. In the U.S., particularly in the South, there is at least some anecdotal evidence that younger cohorts (20 to 40 years old) are more strongly affected than elsewhere. But this is an additional reason for younger persons to be cautious about SARS-CoV-2, beyond avoiding transmission to the community.

There are also very different mortality and critical-case incidences in African American populations, as well as “essential” workers who likely come into more contact with the virus and who are bearing the brunt of COVID-19. Higher incidences among minority populations appear to be due to systemic, socioeconomic reasons rather than anything genetic, reflecting increased occurrences of other environmentally associated diseases in those populations such as cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, stress, diabetes, etc., and higher rates of exposure associated with profession.

It’s also worth recognizing that COVID-19 might exacerbate other conditions. The pandemic is clearly reducing access to medical treatments for diseases such as cancer, or routine services such as childbirth and childhood vaccination, because medical personnel and resources are over-stressed. This can contribute to higher mortality rates, whether directly or indirectly from SARS-CoV-2.

To make matters potentially worse, even if a patient survives, there are suggestions that there could be other long-term health consequences in many cases. Medical bills will surely soar.

It is an understatement to say that an ounce of prevention – social distancing, excellent hygiene – is worth several pounds of treatment.

Does COVID-19 affect adults and children differently?

Kos: As mentioned above, there is a clear age-related correlation. In the U.S., as per data from early April, about 1.7% of the total tested patients were younger than 18 years, while 98% were above the age of 18. There is not much data available for the age group below 10, but probably the infections among this group are pretty low. As of the publication of this article, there have been two infant deaths in the U.S. – one in Connecticut and another in Illinois. Although the number is low in the younger age group, this is still not a reason for this group to take the SARS-CoV-2 lightly. In children with underlying issues like asthma and chronic bronchitis, the SARS-CoV-2 could still prove deadly.

Matt: Kos’s answer is comprehensive.

Can pets and livestock be infected and spread this infection to humans?

Kos: A recent study was published on April 8 in the journal Science titled “Susceptibility of ferrets, cats, dogs, and other domesticated animals to SARS–coronavirus 2” that investigated the effect and susceptibility of several animals to SARS-CoV-2 under laboratory conditions. The overall findings suggested that pigs, chickens and ducks are not susceptible to SARS-CoV-2. Dogs can be infected with SARS-CoV-2 but have low susceptibility. In contrast, cats and ferrets are highly susceptible to the virus, including airborne droplet infection in laboratory conditions. Although there is no report of an animal-to-human transmission from dogs or cats, the study suggests that surveillance of cats for the SARS-CoV-2 might be necessary.

In contrast, another recent paper was published on April 20 in the journal Transboundary and Emerging Diseases titled “Serological survey of SARS‐CoV‐2 for experimental, domestic, companion and wild animals excludes intermediate hosts of 35 different species of animals.” The investigators collected blood samples from a large population of 35 different animals. The study included domestic livestock (pigs, cows, sheep, horses), poultry (chickens, ducks, geese), experimental animals (mice, rats, Guinea pigs, rabbits, monkeys) and companion animals (dogs, cats) and several wild animals. All samples were collected from the animals in their natural wild or domestic environments and none of them showed the presence of SARS-CoV-2. A dog that remained in close contact with a COVID-19 patient also tested negative.

The conclusion from these two studies suggests that dogs can be mildly susceptible and cats highly susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 under laboratory conditions. But in the natural domestic environment, there are only a few sporadic incidences of SARS-CoV-2 infections, with mild to no symptoms in the animals – and in general, not a concern in a healthy household. But it is definitely wise to avoid close contact with a pet if a patient is at home with COVID-19 symptoms. Regardless, the general population is not at risk from infected pets and livestock at this time.

Matt: The line I’ve seen is that pets should practice social distancing, too. Data on animals is highly equivocal, but remain cautious.

How severely has South Carolina been affected by COVID-19?

Kos: This question is best answered by a public health professional. From my perspective, South Carolina showed similar trends of the SARS-CoV-2 as the rest of the nation. But a critical observation needs to be emphasized. COVID-19 cases in urban areas have tended to be much higher than in rural areas. We are seeing significantly higher COVID-19 cases in Greenville, Charleston and Lexington counties, with Richland County alarmingly at the top of the chart. This is probably due to the demographic disparity of COVID-19. About 48% of Richland’s population is African American. This is a national trend and concern.

Starting March 28, South Carolina has had 100 or more new cases every day. Among those numbers, the high was 275 on April 16 and the low was 62 on April 20. However, on April 26 it shot back up to 237 and remained over 230 on April 30 and May 2.

In comparison to the rest of the nation, South Carolina has been moderately affected, but the COVID-19 cases in Richland County are comparable to the more severely affected areas of the nation.

Matt: I would argue that the majority of South Carolina has been exceptionally fortunate. Outside of Richland county and the state’s urban areas, caseloads have been low. But as a whole, dense urban areas have been hit harder than rural areas across the state, nation and world. This should make us very cautious about rapidly reopening South Carolina. Social distance – and also geographical distance in rural areas – are probably what has helped keep SARS-CoV-2 cases relatively low in South Carolina.

When will it be safe for South Carolina to return to normal operations?

Kos: I wish I knew the answer. As businesses and public places begin to open up over the next two to three weeks, it will be crucial to see the case number trends. After that, a more realistic prediction can be made. As per modeling projections, South Carolina might see some relaxation in social distancing starting in the middle of June. I am keeping my fingers crossed for a fun and normal July Fourth celebration, but only time will tell.

Matt: One thing seems certain: We’re not going to return to “normal operations” anytime soon. The virus appears to be transmitted primarily by air, so the more we enjoy each other’s company in business and social enterprises, the more the virus is going to enjoy itself – to our detriment. Wearing masks seems to be extremely helpful. Some studies are showing good reduction in expelling virus by sick individuals wearing masks, even if masks are not as helpful in preventing inhalation of the virus. If we want to go back to greater density, we’re going to have to be conscientious about wearing masks and practicing good hygiene.

What we are absolutely missing right now is testing. We don’t have enough information to say that we’ve passed peak COVID-19 in this first phase of the pandemic. Because of this, we must ramp up testing so that we can know when there is an outbreak and to then reduce transmission prior to another full outbreak. Testing has to include asymptomatic individuals to get a better idea of the “hidden” infection load, which is defined as people who might be able to spread the virus without coughing or having a fever.

There has been some discussion of an “immunity passport” – the idea that people who have been previously infected with the virus could return to work and even engage like we’ve done in the past. It is unclear, though, if we will develop an immunity to SARS-CoV-2. Humans do not seem to develop a lasting immunity to the four common cold coronaviruses, while there might be some immunity to the “original” SARS and a related coronavirus, MERS. At this point, there is no evidence that previous exposure to SARS-CoV-2 prevents either contracting or transmitting it again. Thus, from a virology and immunology standpoint, the idea of an “immunity passport” is a legitimate concern. It’s also problematic from ethical and scientific standpoints. Would immunity passports encourage “COVID parties” akin to chickenpox parties, when there’s so much we don’t know about SARS-CoV-2? Are socioeconomically disadvantaged populations likely to feel more obligated to expose themselves in order to get the “immunity passport” than more socioeconomically advantaged individuals?

Are there reasons we should be hopeful in the short run? And the long run?

Kos: If we return to normalcy by the end of the summer, we should be very careful again in the fall when the new flu season is destined to begin. It will be a wise idea to get the flu shot to significantly rule out a potential flu infection. We could again see some alarming case surges in the fall and might have to revert to another lockdown.

As our scientists race toward the production of vaccines and antivirals, there is always hope in the long run. But we are probably in for a long wait and should be careful to comprehend that even a vaccine is not guaranteed to be a magic bullet. It’s possible that a vaccine might not work in the long run. Viruses continuously evolve, and many potential vaccines might not work against an evolved strain, which would create the need for a mixed strain vaccine (similar to the flu vaccine which usually is made up of four circulating strains of the flu viruses). We also still have no clear idea of how long an antibody can last in a COVID-19 patient after remission. These studies are needed to determine whether a potential vaccine needs to be administered just once or yearly like the flu vaccine.

We face a long and convoluted road, but there is always hope and we will eventually see the end of this. History tells us that no pandemic lasts forever, but we have to be careful and be prepared for a potential second and even third wave of the pandemic. We should take the lesson from the 1918 flu pandemic, when the second wave was far deadlier than the first.

Matt: In the short run, I’m not particularly hopeful. Christian Drosten, a leading figure in Germany’s response, refers to the “pandemic paradox” in which the success of our social distancing leads to overconfidence and even distrust among citizens of scientific and medical advice, resulting in a too-quick relaxation of social distancing and isolation. I think we’re arguably seeing this in the U.S., including in South Carolina. It’s important to remember that herd immunity – where enough people are resistant to the virus to prevent it from circulating in a population – generally requires greater than 70% of the population to have immunity. However, the R0 for SARS-CoV-2 probably requires >90% previous experience to generate herd immunity, which we could get to through natural infection or vaccination. As noted, we currently lack evidence that previously infected individuals are immune to subsequent infections. Also, even rosy estimates suggest we’re well below 70% of the population having been infected.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) listed 5,735 individuals as testing positive as of April 28. Even at the most exaggerated infection rate I’ve seen (50 asymptomatic or presymptomatic individuals for every person who tests positive), this suggests that only about 286,000 of South Carolina’s residents have been infected. South Carolina has a total population of 5.1 million, which means that only 6% of our population has been infected by the virus, leaving approximately 4.8 million persons still at risk. We have a long way to go to before we reach herd immunity. And because we still don’t really know the full range of symptoms, we certainly don’t know the long-term consequences of COVID-19.

We are woefully under testing! Recent estimates are that South Carolina is about 425 tests per day short of where the state should be when we reopen. Lacking these tests, we really don’t know how much SARS-CoV-2 is out there. Since the virus can be transmitted by people not showing symptoms, we need to be testing asymptomatic persons to determine what the incidence is – and we’re nowhere near that.

Wearing a mask seems likely to help a lot. Maintaining some form of social distancing (no in-person sporting events, reduced density in classrooms, as examples) should assist in pegging the virus back. While not yet known for sure, there’s some suggestion that warmer weather and humidity will help, so that will hopefully reduce incidences during the summer. All of these are likely to reduce the effective R0 of the virus, reducing its ability to persist in the population. Conversely, relaxation of them means it’s likely to re-establish. This means we’re very likely to see resurgences (plural) of the virus. One concern I have is a lack of a coordinated, standardized plan across municipalities. The long presymptomatic or asymptomatic incubation period means that an outbreak in one place will easily seed a neighboring vicinity. Municipalities that decide to relax social distancing will probably negatively impact adjacent areas.

In the long term, I’m more positive. There’s a massive coordinated push for vaccine and therapeutic development and testing. A number of items that are already approved, such as oral polio, BCG vaccines and Remdesivir, or that have gone through phase one or phase two trials, could rapidly scale up. Remdesivir, in particular, shows some minor positive therapeutic ability. I’m pretty bullish about the incredible rate at which vaccine development is proceeding. We seem likely to have multiple vaccines in testing by the end of the year, and governments and NGOs seem committed to parallel testing of vaccines, which increases the probability of getting one or more effective vaccines into use.

Finally, there has been little evidence to this point that the virus is evolving in “meaningful” ways that might render a vaccine less effective. This is a fantastic observation.