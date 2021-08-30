Covid Updates: Masks required on school buses, SC tops 6,000 daily cases

Berkeley County School District students who ride the bus are required to wear face coverings beginning today, per the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) August 26, 2021 memorandum, "Face Coverings on School Buses".

The school district explained in an email that the SCDE is enforcing the CDC’s Order requiring the use of face coverings by students and staff on state owned and operated school buses. The email further explained that BCSD school buses are owned, funded and maintained by the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and that students and staff utilizing these buses for transport to and from school will be expected to adhere to the requirements of the CDC Order per the SCDE's memorandum.

The state-owned school buses will be equipped with an adequate supply of face coverings provided by SCDE.

The BCSD further noted, “If a student boards a bus without a face covering, bus drivers should offer the student a face covering. However, no student should be denied transportation for failing to adhere to the CDC Order.”

For additional information please visit www.bcsdschools.net/covid.

South Carolina Eclipses 6,000 Daily COVID-19 Cases for First Time since Jan. 15

On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) noted that a total of 6,697 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Aug. 25, the third-highest total in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

Not since the state reported 7,680 cases on Jan. 6 and 7,450 on Jan. 8 has the state seen so many positive tests on one day.

DHEC explained that just two months ago, following an initial wave of vaccinations and schools being out for summer vacations, the state recorded back-to-back days on June 19 and 20 of less than 100 cases statewide. Now, South Carolina has not been below 1,000 cases since July 24 and has had two days with more than 5,000 cases and two with more than 4,000 in the last two weeks.

The expected surge in new cases once children returned to school across South Carolina and the proliferation of the highly transmissible Delta variant has fueled a spike, DHEC said, urging the legislative to consider the removal of masking restrictions.

DHEC reports that more young people are getting COVID-19, more are requiring hospitalization, and more are being put on ventilators than at any time in the pandemic, further noting that young people are also less likely to be vaccinated, putting them at higher risk – only about 20 percent of those 12–19 are fully vaccinated in South Carolina, and those under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for vaccination, requiring other means, such as mask wearing and social distancing, to protect them from COVID-19.

“We have to pay close attention to what these numbers are telling us about the virus’ behavior and understand the risk we’re facing,” said Dr. Ed Simmer, DHEC Director. “Without a corresponding surge in vaccinations to meet this challenge and universal indoor masking in public places, my fear is that more grim milestones are ahead. My hope, however, is that we will rise to meet this challenge by getting all eligible South Carolinians vaccinated so together we can end this pandemic.”