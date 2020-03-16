COVID_19 Ongoing Updates

We will be updating local news and closing on an ongoing basis here. Please send your event/business news to sdetar@thedsdetar@thedanielislandnews.com.anielislandnews.com.

Keep abreast of COVID-19 cases and the spread of the disease locally and worldwide at Johns Hopkins global map: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html

3/16/20 - 4:05: Berkeley County Update

Berkeley County has explored opportunities for work to be done online and is closing County buildings and facilities to the public, effective Tuesday, March 17. County employees are still to report to work. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Berkeley County, and Berkeley County leaders are working to limit the spread of the virus while safely maintaining County operations. County leaders are canceling many public meetings, public events, and moving several meetings to phone or video conferences.

All Berkeley County updates will be posted on the Berkeley County website under “Coronavirus COVID-19 latest.” Also follow Berkeley County on Facebook and Twitter for related updates.

Berkeley County Council will hold an emergency called Council meeting on Tuesday, March 17 at 12:15 p.m. to discuss a State of Emergency Resolution. That notice can be found HERE.

Starting March 17 County departments will operate as follows. County employees are still to report to work.

Berkeley County Library Locations: CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Cypress Gardens: CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE All school field trips have been canceled

Berkeley County Administration Building: CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE , payments accepted online. This closure includes the following departments. Auditor’s Office- Allowing drop-offs at secure box located outside Treasurer’s Office- Allowing drop-offs at secure box located outside Delinquent Tax- Allowing drop-offs at secure box located outside Register of Deeds- Drop-offs accepted at box at table in the entrance of the lobby Real Property Services- Drop-offs accepted at box at table in the entrance of the lobby Permitting and Codes- Drop-offs accepted at box at table in the entrance of the lobby Planning and Zoning- Drop-offs accepted at box at table in the entrance of the lobby Economic Development GIS Finance Human Resources Supervisor’s Office

, payments accepted online. This closure includes the following departments. The Berkeley County Courthouse, at 300B California Avenue, Moncks Corner, will be CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC beginning March 17, 2020, until further notice.

Jurors summoned for the week of March 23-27, 2020, are EXCUSED and should not appear for juror service.

Summary Court: bond hearings will be conducted at least once a day

General Sessions Court: will be handling guilty pleas for the local jail on Monday and a half-day on Tuesday, upon Judge’s approval

Family Court: will be hearing ONLY emergencies and statutory mandated hearings: domestic abuse, DSS probable cause; juvenile detention and bench warrant hearings

CSE Admin Rules will proceed as scheduled on Wednesday with DSS Attorney LeBarron in the Jury Panel room.

Probate Court: closed to the public; marriage license may be picked up at the Family Court Drive-thru on Jail Street behind the Courthouse

Magistrate Court: Rescheduled all jury trials and traffic court. People can pay online. Bond court and evictions will continue. Those with restraining orders will still be processed.

Berkeley County Airport: To remain open

Berkeley County Animal Center: To remain open, no longer accepting owner turn-ins No longer allowing children volunteers at the shelter All animal adoption events have been CANCELED

Voter Registration & Election Commission - Candidate filing opened at noon on March 16, 2020 and will close at noon on March 30, 2020. All partisan candidates seeking office in the November 3, 2020 General Election must file during this period. Any candidate that would like to make an appointment for filing can call the office at 843-719-4056 beginning tomorrow, March 17, at 9 a.m. or email webvre@berkeleycountysc.gov.

Berkeley County Water & Sanitation (BCWS)- The lobby of the BCWS building will be CLOSED to the public until further notice. BCWS is suspending water cut-offs and is turning on water to customers that was previously turned-off due to non-payment.

Berkeley County Landfills and Convenience Centers: To remain open

Berkeley County Roads & Bridges: CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Mosquito Abatement: CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Veteran Affairs: CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Coroner’s Office: CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Please note the following adjustments to County events and meetings:

Red Cross Blood Drive scheduled Tuesday, March 17- CANCELED

Board of Zoning Appeals scheduled Tuesday, March 17- CANCELED

ManuFirstSC classes scheduled March 14- April 2 – POSTPONED, TO BE RESCHEDULED

Vendor Fair scheduled April 23- CANCELED

Job Fair scheduled March 31- POSTPONED, TO BE RESCHEDULED

Cypress Gardens Events Second Oyster Shell Craft Classes scheduled March 21 & 22- CANCELED K9 Egg-Stravaganza scheduled April 5- CANCELED



County employees will continue to work on regular schedule, if you have any questions please reach out to the respective departments. Those phone numbers and email addresses can be found here: http://berkeleycountysc.gov/

On Sunday, March 15, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered school closures around the state. Schools will remain closed through the end of March. More info HERE. President Donald Trump declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency on Friday, March 13. Governor McMaster declared a state of emergency throughout South Carolina on Friday, March 13 to allow the state to respond to current and future COVID-19 impacts.

Berkeley County officials continue to encourage citizens to take precautions and limit the spread of the virus. Public health officials also continue to advise proper preventative measures that have been issued by DHEC and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stay healthy and help limit the spread of the virus.

Berkeley County 911 has updated its call-taking software to include the Emergency Infectious Disease Surveyance Tool, a screening resource to identify individuals who may be experiencing coronavirus symptoms.

DHEC has also set up a Care Line for public inquiries about the virus. The number is 1-855-472-3432 and is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.

MUSC is offering FREE health virtual care screenings. You can call 843-792-7000 for more information, or visit https://muschealth.org/patients-visitors/coronavirus-information. Additionally, patients who use MUSC Health Virtual Urgent Care are offered access to drive-through respiratory specimen collection site for COVID-19 testing.

Roper Hospital is also offering free virtual screenings from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

https://www.rsfh.com/virtualcare/

3/16/20 - 4:01 pm: Update for City Councilperson Marie Delcioppo

Delcioppo explained, "We (the City) declared a state of emergency; an ordinance regarding mass gatherings; an ordinance regarding price gouging; and an ordinance regarding telephonic meetings of City Council, Ways and Means, and Standing Committees of City Council. These ordinances are in line with the federal and state declarations and the recommendations of the CDC.

Your health and safety are of utmost importance to us, and we believe these measures help better ensure getting the resources we may need and slowing the spread of Coronavirus.

I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date by visiting the City of Charleston website (https://www.charleston-sc.gov), clicking "Notify Me", and then checking "City of Charleston News Flash".

Please check with individual businesses regarding their hours of operation. Some where larger groups tend to gather, such as the South Carolina Aquarium, have closed until further notice."

She also shared these links:



Links to Latest Updates

The City of Charleston Coronavirus Information (https://www.charleston-sc.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=801)

The City of Charleston Update for March 16, 2020 (https://www.charleston-sc.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=808)

The South Carolina Ports Authority (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhKEvO2l7Zc&feature=youtu.be)

Note: President Trump has ordered cruise ships to shut down for the next 30 days. This will be reassessed if necessary.

3/16/20 - 3:33 - Pet Adoption Event at Lucia's canceled

The Pet Adoption event scheduled at Lucia's for Saturday, March 21 has been postponed due to the virus.

3/16/20 -3:10 - Updates from the City of Charleston



All public meetings have been canceled through the end of the month. Essential meetings will be rescheduled as needed with technology and social distancing practices that protect participants and the general public.



Public performances and gallery showings have been canceled in all city facilities through March 31.



All instructor led Recreation Department programs and classes, including youth and adult sports programs, have been suspended. Consistent with CDC guidelines, citizens are discouraged from gathering in groups of 50 or more in city parks and playgrounds.



City senior centers are closed.



Beginning at noon today, the city's Permit Center will be closed to the general public. Many permits can be submitted online through the Citizen Access Portal (CAP), https://www.charleston-sc.gov/cap. For permit types not yet configured in CAP, permit applications can be submitted digitally to permits@charleston-sc.gov.



At this time, there will be no inspections of occupied structures. Inspections for unoccupied structures will continue as normal.



City departments are implementing work-from-home policies that allow city services to continue.



City Police, Fire and Sanitation have implemented enhanced safety protocols and prepared continuity of operations plans in case they are forced to maintain operations with a reduced workforce.

3/16/20 - 3:05: DI Great Decisions suspended

3/16/20 - 3:04: Studies Weekly opens its online curriculum to all during COVID-19 outbreak

Due to South Carolina school closures, and the need for many teachers and students to conduct learning remotely, Studies Weekly announced March 13 that it opened its online curriculum platform, Studies Weekly Online, free to all users.

Studies Weekly Online is now open for ALL teachers and students to use, whether or not they are current customers.

3/16/20 - 3 pm: Comcast offering free serivces

Company Opens Xfinity WiFi Network Nationally for Free, Offers Unlimited Data for Free, Confirms Its Commitment to Connecting Low-Income Families. On the heels of offering new, low-income Internet Essentials customers two months of free internet and raising the speed of that program’sservice to 25/3 Mbps, Comcast today announced additional steps to help ensure people stay connected to the internet as more schools suspend classes and companiesencourage employees to work from home due to the Coronavirus. Get the details here: https://corporate.comcast.com/

3/16/20 - 2:38 pm: Port Operating Business as Usual

Port President and CEO says the port is open for "business as usual." He noted the importance of keeping the supply chain open, that the work at the port is a natural social distancing setup, and that they have safeguards for employees in place.He said that as long as the ships call and the governments keep the ports open, that the SC Ports will be operating. Listen to his full message here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhKEvO2l7Zc&feature=youtu.be

3/16/20 – 1 pm: Young Life clubs canceled

Young Life announces temporary restrictive measures to be taken from Sunday, March 15 through Friday, April 3. During that time, all Young Life clubs in the U.S. are canceled. We also must abide by the premise of “no school, no Young Life gatherings.” So as long as school is out we will also not be having campaigners. In the meantime, our staff and volunteers will continue to be in communication with students in Charleston, whether via social media or in small group settings (in accordance with guidance from local health officials, common sense

3/16/20 – 9 am: DI POA pools to remain closed.

DI POA announced last night that the association's pools are closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

3/16/20 - 9 am: Daniel Historical Society Meeting canceled

Daniel Island Historical Society Meeting scheduled for March 17 has been canceled due to the virus.

3/15/20 - Schools closed

Schools are closed! The Governor announced that schools across the state will remain closed beginning Monday, March 16. Details from Berkeley County, including Daniel Island Schools and Philip Simmons schools, here:

https:// www.bcsdschools.net/site/ default.aspx?PageType=3&Dom ainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=8 90&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-49 7E-9316-3F8874B3E108&Rende rLoc=0&FlexDataID=64736&Pa geID=1