Create your own holiday table centerpiece

Few memories are more crystallizing than those shared around the dinner table over good food and even better conversation. But what takes center stage in between fancy china and dinner rolls? The Christmas centerpiece.

Daniel Island Garden Club members recently learned the art of creating beautiful holiday centerpieces in a December workshop held at the Daniel Pointe Retirement Community.

The workshop featured hands-on demonstrations and guidance from experienced club members, showcasing various techniques and materials for crafting festive centerpieces.

While centerpiece styling is an art as subjective as paint to canvas, member Cheryl Boyle says there’s a general formula to it. “You’ll want to start with your base layer first. Loblolly pine is a great base.”

Boyle demonstrated placing floral foam under the pine, which can be watered with a narrow watering can or spout. After placing the loblolly pine down in your container, she recommends using cedar for a more textured look. The cedar stems will need to stick into the floral foam and be watered daily.

To add height to the centerpiece, Boyle emphasized the importance of layering and incorporating different textures, suggesting magnolia leaves for dimension. Candlesticks can also be used in the middle of the centerpiece to fill up more space and provide a “tree top” feel, Boyle said.

“Make sure you put the candlesticks in toward the beginning of building your centerpiece, otherwise you won’t have a spot for it later on.”

Building alongside the magnolia and pine, Boyle suggested implementing holly and rosemary for a pop of color, beautiful accents and Christmas scent. When adding the final accents such as pine cones, ornaments or fresh flowers, she recommends using small stakes with wires.

“The small stakes are like toothpicks with wire stuck to them and they can hold onto your pine cones or other accents of choice,” she said.

Members and visitors flocked around the various greenery stationed around the retirement center’s conference room and began to decorate their centerpieces.

Barbara Van Notric, a longtime garden club member, said club members look forward to the centerpiece workshop, “It’s always fun because you get to take something home with you.”

Workshop participants each came with their own containers and pruners. The garden club provided all centerpiece supplies including cedar, holly and decorative accents, allowing them to infuse their creations with individual flair.

From bows to flowers, there was something for the traditionalist, the maximalist and the color-happy.

As the workshop came to an end, attendees left with not only newfound knowledge of centerpiece building but also their unique and festive Christmas centerpieces, ready to adorn their homes during the holiday season.

The workshop leaders proved that a good centerpiece doesn’t have to come with a price tag. Sometimes the only decor you need is growing right around your neighborhood.