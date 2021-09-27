Credit One Charleston Open, formerly Volvo Car Open, to Celebrate 50 Years in 2022

The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, will celebrate its 50th year April 2 - 10, 2022 on Daniel Island. The tournament will feature more than 100 of the top tennis players in the world and welcome back fans for the first time since 2019. The newly renovated Credit One Stadium will also be unveiled during the upcoming event, offering upgraded seating options and elevated hospitality experiences for patrons on-site. Ticket packages and single session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 18.

Charleston Tennis, LLC, which manages Credit One Stadium under a lease from the City of Charleston, is currently renovating and modernizing the 20-year-old facility. The city-owned venue is undergoing upgrades to enhance the stadium experience for patrons, performers, tennis players and event management, allowing the venue to attract world-class athletes and talent to Daniel Island.

Credit One Stadium will expand from 7,500 seats to 11,000 seats and feature 16 fully conditioned permanent suites, all-new concessions, more bathrooms and a 75,000-square-foot Stage House with a partial roof. The Stage House will transform the stadium experience for tennis players, entertainers, media and special guests, offering locker rooms, a gym, training facilities, production and media space, catering amenities and a VIP rooftop restaurant and outdoor bar. The roof of the Stage House will also provide partial shade for attendees at the tennis tournament and act as a support structure for concerts and special events.

“These past two years have afforded us time to embrace change and welcome new opportunities. We are excited to be back together in 2022 to open a newly renovated stadium; welcome a new title sponsor and most importantly celebrate our 50th year of professional women’s tennis with our loyal fans in person,” said Bob Moran, Credit One Charleston Open Tournament Director. “It will truly be one of the best tennis and entertainment venues in the world and we can’t wait to show it off to our players, partners, volunteers and fans. All of the challenges we faced when the pandemic started made us stronger and more appreciative of the sport we love, and we’re very excited about the future of tennis and entertainment here in Charleston.”

“Credit One Bank is proud to be a part of the history and future of women’s tennis in Charleston. We’re also grateful for the opportunity to sponsor the most preeminent entertainment venue in the world,” said John Coombe, senior vice president of marketing at Credit One.

When purchasing tickets for the 2022 Credit One Charleston Open, patrons have the option to choose from single session tickets ($25+) and a range of upgraded ticket packages and seat offerings, including the Intro Package ($280), Finale Package ($360), Champions Package ($275) and Tournament Long Package ($600+). Packages provide exclusive and premier views of the court from 100 and 200 level stadium seating, as well as the best value on tickets. In addition, select packages will also offer tennis patrons shaded seating, a new feature this year as part of the renovated stadium’s stage house.

Tickets and packages can be purchased online at creditonecharlestonopen.com or by calling (843) 856-7900. For additional information, please email tickets@charlestontennisllc.com.

Special discounts are available for juniors, seniors and military members. Juniors, 16 and under, will continue to be granted complimentary general admission seating with the purchase of an adult ticket.

The nine-day tennis tournament showcases a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.

The Credit One Charleston Open will celebrate its 50th year in 2022. The tournament has been a pioneer in women’s professional sports since 1973, paving the path for female tennis players to receive equal recognition, respect and pay in the sport. Originally held on Hilton Head Island, the event moved to Charleston in 2001 and is played on Daniel Island at the LTP Daniel Island tennis center, home to the Credit One Stadium.

Charleston Tennis, LLC revealed Credit One Bank as the new title sponsor of the WTA 500 tennis tournament hosted in Charleston, SC and state-of-the-art stadium located at the LTP Daniel Island tennis center in the summer of 2021.

For more information on the Credit One Charleston Open, visit creditonecharlestonopen.com or call 843-856-7900.