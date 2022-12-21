Credit One Charleston Open named ‘Tournament of the Year’

The Credit One Charleston Open, the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America, has been named the WTA 500 tournament of the year. The recognition comes from the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and is voted upon by the players. This is the first time the Charleston Open, the annual clay season kickoff event on the WTA Hologic Tour, has received this top honor. The tournament will celebrate its 51st year in April 2023. Current player commitments include World No. 2 Ons Jabeur, World No. 3 Jessica Pegula, past

Charleston champions Belinda Bencic, Madison Keys, Sloane Stephens and more.

“We are honored to be named the Tournament of the Year,” said Bob Moran, tournament director of the Credit One Charleston Open and president of Charleston Tennis LLC. “This recognition embodies the commitment to excellence that our event strives for each year. After an outstanding 2022 tournament that included the introduction of a brand-new stadium, we could not be more proud to receive this award.”

The “Tournament of the Year” award recognizes the top tournaments showcasing excellence in staff and organization, passionate fans and a wider dedication to tennis and its athletes. The tournament awards are broken down into three categories, reflecting the different levels of WTA tournaments, with the winners as follows:

● WTA 1000: BNP Paribas Open

● WTA 500: Credit One Charleston Open

● WTA 250: Transylvania Open by Verdino

“The Credit One Charleston Open is a tournament I always look forward to competing at,” said Bencic, 2022 Charleston Champion. “I’ve played there six times and the staff, venue, volunteers and everyone connected to the tournament always go above and beyond to support the players to put on the best possible event.”

Recent WTA 500 Tournament of the Year award winners include the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix (Stuttgart) and St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy. The Credit One Charleston Open is the first U.S.-based tournament to win the award in more than nine years.

The nine-day Credit One Charleston Open showcases a singles draw of 56 players, a qualifying draw of 32 players and a doubles draw of 16 players. The event traditionally hosts more than 90,000 attendees on Daniel Island.