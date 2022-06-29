Credit One Stadium takes responsibility for concert cleanup

Music aficionados throughout the Lowcountry and beyond have been flocking to the newly renovated Credit One Stadium to enjoy concerts from talented, worldly performers. What Daniel Island residents and business owners haven’t been fans of – the trash left behind.

The island community voiced concerns on social media about litter and other trash on streets and in parking lots the day after concerts. Credit One Stadium officials are listening and have crafted a cleanup strategy in response to containing the concert fun.

Charleston Tennis President Bob Moran said that Credit One Stadium not only feels responsible for litter outside of the stadium’s bubble, but is willing to take it a step further to assure the public streetways stay clean. Moran noted that personnel will sweep the commercial area outside of the stadium before concerts, immediately after and before the next morning, at the facility’s expense. Concert staff will also add more garbage cans in front entrance to the stadium in an effort to mitigate high volumes of trash.

Daniel Island Property Owners Association President Jane Baker noted that the POA has received a handful of complaints concerning trash in nearby areas surrounding the stadium.

Under the current arrangement with the Daniel Island Town Association, The Greenery’s trash service contract performs a cleanup of all public waste bins along the street every Monday. This weekly service may be increased another day if the constant flow of trash continues, Baker said.

As for litter directly associated with the concerts, the brunt of trash recovered in the streets was a result of the Phish concert on June 1. Charleston Police Department confiscated a total of 13 pressurized tanks of nitrous oxide from concert-goers, according to CPD Team 5

Lieutenant Matt Wojslawowicz. The tanks have since been turned over to the care of the Charleston Fire Department to dispose of safely.

Wojslawowicz noted that during the Phish concert several individuals were found attempting to sell balloons filled with the nitrous oxide gas. One individual was attempting to sell beer out of a cooler on Seven Farms Drive and was cited for violating a peddler’s permit.

Karen Elsey, co-owner of Laura Alberts, reported that on the morning after a Phish concert she discovered a “treasure of trash” including balloons, what she believed to be a nitrous oxide tank and a used pair of men’s underwear. A mess all of which Elsey and her staff were left to clean up.

A resident of the condos at 200 River Landing Drive, who did not want to be identified, said he enjoys the concerts, but has concerns for residents living near the stadium. He said that the parking lot at 225 Seven Farms Drive, which the condos overlook, have been the scene of tailgating and that on the night of the June 22 concert he witnessed concert-goers urinating in the bushes below his home.

In terms of concert security, Credit One Stadium hires 40 off-duty Charleston P.D. officers to be on the grounds at the Credit One Stadium during concerts. This is in addition to the four on-duty city police officers that patrol Daniel Island on a daily basis.

The Charleston P.D. reported they have not received any calls for assistance from any businesses or residents during the concert series. According to Wojslawowicz, there have been no DUIs, car thefts or physical altercations outside the stadium in relation to the concert series.

Charleston P.D. have yet to make any arrests inside or outside the stadium.

Residents have also voiced concerns over stadium parking. Baker said the POA will provide a more detailed explanation about shared-use parking in the island business lots in the future.