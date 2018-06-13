Cribb takes down Peagler in Berkeley County Supervisor race; Sanford ousted in primary by Arrington

Tuesday’s local Republican Primary Election yielded some surprising results. First, Johnny Cribb trampled incumbent Bill Peagler in the Berkeley County Supervisor race, taking 62.91% of the vote to Peagler’s 37.09%. Second, Katie Arrington benefited from President Trump’s anti-Sanford tweets, edging out a victory over Mark Sanford in the race for U.S. House of Representatives District 1, earning 50.56% of the vote to Sanford’s 46.49%.

Arrington will face off in the General Election this fall against Democratic Primary winner Joe Cunningham. Cunningham defeated Toby Smith, earning 71.51% of the vote to Smith’s 28.49%.

The only other Democratic Primary race on the local ballot was for governor. In a three-person race, James Smith won with 61.81%. Marguerite Willis earned 27.55% and Phil Noble finished third with 10.64% of the vote. Smith will have to wait for a runoff in the Republican Primary to determine who his Republican opponent will be as no single candidate in the five-person race took over 50% of the vote. Incumbent Henry McMaster received 42.30% of the vote and will run-off against John Warren, who took 27.83% of the vote. Catherine Templeton finished third (21.40%), followed by Kevin Bryant (6.74%) and John Yancey McGill (1.73%).

There will also be a runoff on the Republican side for Attorney General. Incumbent Alan Wilson (48.64%) will be up against Todd Atwater (29.74%). William D. Herlong finished third (21.62%).

In other Republican statewide races, incumbent Mark Hammond cruised to victory in the race for Secretary of State with 65.42% of the vote.

And, in the Berkeley County race for Clerk of Court, Leah Gueery Dupree bested Annette Harmon Bianchi 56.79% to 43.21% of the vote.

Look for more detailed coverage in next week’s paper.