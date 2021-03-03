Crossing Over: DI Footbridges

How walkable is Daniel Island? The 4,000-acre island of Lowcountry terrain offers tens of miles of picturesque coastal views that are traversable and publicly accessible to foot traffic.

When the island began its transformation from a private hunting retreat of the Guggenheim family in the early 1990s to the bustling community it is now, the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association and the City of Charleston added a touch for nature enthusiasts. Footbridges were inserted from all tips of the island for walkers and hikers alike to enjoy.

However, finding these gems is half the battle of enjoying their true beauty. The bridges are more of a best-kept secret due to the obscure locations that make them indiscernible on a map.

The following tidbits best describe the history and aesthetics of these tucked away nature crossings and how to pinpoint them in the absence of a global positioning system or map.

FOOTBRIDGES ALONG THE WANDO RIVER

Currently, the footbridge connecting Barfield Park to Waterfront Park is closed. You can access the bridge from Barfield Park, located off Barfield Street, and enjoy the views but it is closed where it connects to Waterfront Park. You can cross the other bridges along the Wando River by accessing them near Waterfront Park. Heading north from Waterfront Park, the first bridge you cross takes you away from Waterfront Park heading toward the tennis center. The second bridge is longer and a bit more elevated. Both the first and second bridges offer beautiful views of the Wando River, especially at sunrise. It is not uncommon to see dolphins in the river from these bridges. If you continue along the path keeping the river directly to your right you will come to a “T.” If you go right at the “T,” you will come to the third bridge, which is a very small bridge behind the tennis courts. After passing under the James B. Edwards Bridge you will come to the fifth bridge. This bridge is a longer elevated bridge with several expanded lookouts. This bridge takes you to a path that eventually comes out at the new recreation center. If you were to go left at the “T” after the second bridge, you would come to a fourth bridge, which is also a small footbridge near the tennis center. Once you cross the bridge, you will see a cemetery on your left. If you continue on this path, you will come out onto Seven Farms Drive near the pond next to the tennis center. • 6 bridges total • 20 years old • 510 feet long total • 9 feet wide • Combination of timber and aluminum framing • Resurfaced: 2020 • Engineer: Thomas & Hutton • Owner: City of Charleston

CODNERS FERRY AREA FOOTBRIDGES

There are three footbridges in the Codner’s Ferry Park neighborhood, two that connect the Codner’s Ferry Park neighborhood with the Etiwan Park neighborhood and one that connects Codner’s Ferry Park neighborhood to Bellinger Island.

Bridge 1 connects the two neighborhoods between Beresford Creek Street and Scott Street. Bridge 2 connects Beresford Creek Street and Bounty Street. Bridge 3 is a very small footbridge in Codner’s Ferry Park that connects to Bellinger Island.

You can enjoy a walk, run or bike ride across all three bridges in the Codner’s Ferry Park area via a short loop. Beginning at Bellinger Island boat launch area, take the small footbridge to Bellinger Island. Once on the island, there is a footpath that circles the island. Off the path are two viewing dock areas – one on Beresford Creek and one on a small tributary overlooking the Cochran Park neighborhood. Bellinger Island is a great place to view sunsets.

As you leave Bellinger Island, walk right on Beresford Creek Street – a small pond will be on your left. About a quarter of the way around the pond is a path that leads to the footbridge connecting Beresford Creek Street to Bounty Street. This bridge provides excellent views of the tidal marsh and is also a great place to view a sunset.

After crossing the bridge to Bounty Street, turn left on the path. It winds behind some homes and comes out onto Scott Street. Turn left and continue a short distance on Scott Street. The footbridge connecting Beresford Street to Scott Street will be on your left and is in line with Burnham Street. Turn left onto the path. Behind the first house on your left is a small pond where it is not uncommon to see an alligator. Here is where the bridge begins. This bridge is in a somewhat densely wooded area. It takes you back into the Codner’s Ferry Park neighborhood. Turn left onto Beresford Creek Street, which will lead you back to Bellinger Island.

Bridge 1 (Connects Beresford Creek Street to Scott Street)

• 20 years old • 230 feet long • 8 feet wide • Timber • Resurfaced: 3 weeks ago • Engineer: Thomas & Hutton • Owner: Daniel Island Town Association Bridge 2 (Connects Beresford Creek Street to Bounty Street) • 18 years old • 160 feet long • 5 feet wide • Timber • Resurfaced: 2017 • Engineer: Thomas & Hutton • Owner: Daniel Island Town Association Bridge 3 (Connects Codner's Ferry Park neighborhood to Bellinger Island) • 20 years old • 40 feet long • 8 feet wide • Timber • Resurfaced: 2020 • Engineer: Thomas & Hutton • Owner: Daniel Island Community Association CAPTAIN'S ISLAND FOOTBRIDGE • 2 years old • 160 feet long • 6 feet wide • Timber • Engineer: Thomas & Hutton • Owner: Daniel Island Town Association

SMYTHE LAKE ISLAND FOOTBRIDGE

There is a small island accessible by foot with a kayak launch, picnic table, grill, and field in Smythe Lake Park. The island in Smythe Lake is the traditional location where bands set up for the Concert in the Park as well as for the Fourth of July concert.

• 14 years old • 60 feet long • 12 feet wide • Timber • Engineer: Thomas & Hutton • Owner: Daniel Island Town Association

CROWS NEST POOL BRIDGE

A short distance up the trail between the pond and the pool is another delightful footbridge. This path runs behind the homes on Willtown and Josiah Streets and behind Tidal Mill Place, passes several ponds and is an excellent place to observe birds, turtles and alligators. An added treat, on this bridge is a collection of shells with a positive message and some ministry bracelets, also with an encouraging message.