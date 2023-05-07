A cup of Joe to go

The message taped on the glass door of Lowco Café on Clements Ferry Road provided a caffeine jolt in itself.

“Thank you for all of the support over the last 7 years!!! Our last day open will be Friday, June 30.”

The note, scrawled in a black thick marker and scripted with almost teacher-perfect penmanship, was brightened only by the outline of a hand-drawn heart, filled in with the color pink.

It signaled to regular Cyndi Stein it was time for one last cup. Lowco was shutting down.

“Whenever we have relatives who live out of town, we always bring ‘em,” she said. “They all are going to be crushed.”

Stein lives off Highway 41 and says the Cainhoy “Joe” house was more than just a nearby gulp and go. She and other java slurpers have raved over Lowco’s home-roasted beans, daily-made breakfast treats and fresh-baked sandwiches since its grand opening in 2016.

“Not only is it quality coffee and food, but they are just the greatest people. The greatest,” Stein said. “We are going to miss it for sure.”

In the days prior to serving its first mug, Lowco general manager Christina Corsino said the restaurant and its backyard business Lowcountry Coffee Roasters was an idea brewed to serve the masses.

“We saw a huge demand for coffee and retail space,” she told the Daniel Island News in 2020, “We wanted to get into the area before the explosion of growth.”

Now three years later, Lowco Café sits at the edge of that explosion. Construction trucks continue to plow and dump at the shop’s curbside as transportation crews flip stop signs back-and-forth to make way for road pavers and utility diggers.

It’s a traffic challenge that comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic that could have ended Lowco’s fate years ago amid supply chain issues and a lack of in-store customers.

“The drive-through has truly been a saving grace and hugely beneficial for us and our customers,” Corsino said in 2020. “Our neighbors have been supportive and made it a point to choose us, local, over chains.”

It’s not known publicly why Lowco is now saying goodbye here. The owners did not comment on the closure and directed questions to be answered only by the content they provided on social media which said, “The time has come for us to close our doors.”

The Instagram and Facebook reaction to that June 27 post read as if Lowco fans had just downed a fourth cup.

“Oh NOOOOOOOOOO… I am so SAD!!!! we love you guys so much,” an Instagram user posted.

“Nooooooo our family loves your spot so much! And we fell even more in love with Lowco through the pandemic,” another user shared.

“My son will miss your Cinnamon Buns so much!” a Facebook user posted. “Thank you for making him happy before school on so many days.”

Despite the closing announcement, Lowco’s recent media posts may not rule out some sort of a coffee comeback. Follow their social media and website for updates.