Dancing in the park

Locals can two-step their way into spring with outdoor dance classes beginning May 9. The classes will be held at Daniel Island’s Smythe Park on Sundays from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Daniel Island resident Nicole Fehr thought it would be fun to organize outdoor dance lessons for the community. Fehr partnered up with Justin Joseph, a dance teacher who helped her build her confidence and dance skills.

“I met Justin at Henry’s downtown off Market Street. I heard he was teaching how to two-step and line dance and he was so patient with me,” Fehr said. “Justin has been dancing for 18 years and he is a natural teacher. Justin feels that everyone should have the opportunity to learn how to dance… I am so excited to team up with him on this. We will be learning two-step and a little bit of line dancing.”

Fehr has advice for those still deciding to step out and dance: “Have fun with it. You do not need prior experience to learn. Come with an open mind, ready to have fun and meet new people.”

Heather Hollifield, a Daniel Island resident for almost 14 years, was eager to try out the classes close to home. “It sounds like a great idea in a lovely setting,” she said.

New resident Ingrid Peterson signed up for the classes as a fun way to integrate into the community. “I just moved to Daniel Island about a month ago and thought this would be a great way meet some people, become a better dancer, and enjoy the outdoors.”

Kim Moening and her husband thought the lessons would be a great way to get their dance groove back.

“Our friend and family photographer Nicole Fehr lives on DI and has been taking lessons,” Morning said. “What interested us was that my husband and I love to dance – he was a musical theater major in college and we both performed in shows at theme parks. So this is an opportunity to brush up on our skills while having fun and meeting new people.”

Fehr said not to worry if you don’t have a dance partner. “You do not have to have a significant other to come out. Justin will rotate for those that are single.”