Dancing through the darkness of COVID

For a tight-knit group of Daniel Island dancers, Caliente Dance Studio has become a bright spot in the often dark pandemic landscape. About a dozen Daniel Island residents have developed a sense of community during COVID through group and individual Latin dance lessons.

Caliente was founded over a year ago by partners in life and business, Arthur and Christine Malakyan. Six years ago the couple fled Armenia in search of the American dream.

“We had a dream to one day open our dance studio in the United States. Economically and politically, Armenia had become a challenging place to run a small business, so when the opportunity came up, we moved to the United States,” Christine explained.

After arriving in the Lowcountry, the couple started giving lessons to area residents and began working toward opening their own dance studio.

Nicknamed the Salsa King, Arthur credits his grandmother with igniting his passion for dance. “My grandmother loved dance very much. When I was 6, she took me to audition for the Armenian State Children’s Folk Dance Ensemble. I was among a few selected out of over a hundred applicants. I fell in love with it, too. I took the rigorous training and absolute commitment to succeed. It was — and still is — more than a profession, it’s a lifestyle that gave me an opportunity to travel a great deal and meet wonderful people of diverse origins…If it weren’t for my grandmother, I might have never discovered my calling in life.”

Three months after opening, the pandemic put the dancing on pause and Caliente was forced to shut down. Not wanting their dream to die, Christine and Arthur rose to the challenge.

“We started Zoom lessons from home — it took some adjusting, but we managed. Then the weather got warmer and we were able to organize some lessons on the beach to keep everybody active and dancing. After May, we slowly transitioned back to the studio, following all the safety guidelines,” Christine explained.

Daniel Island resident Diana Roller appreciates the opportunity to continue dancing during the pandemic. “Many of us are still able to take group lessons in Flamenco and Latin dances. We are able to dance with our masks on and six feet apart! We have become a beautiful ‘dancing family’ who love and support each other,” she said.

Roller’s dance lessons gave her the confidence to participate with other DI dancers in her debut dance showcase held on Oct. 24.

Christine credits the DI dancers with helping the couple continue to dance on.

“It is with the encouragement of the wonderful residents from Daniel Island …who fell in love with dance just like I did a decade ago, as well as our other students from all over the Lowcountry, that our American dream has come true,” said Christine.

Lynda Byrd found a renewed spirit and lost 25 pound after a Daniel Island friend encouraged her to give dancing a try. “Although I was very nervous about trying to dance for the first time at age 59, I gave it a whirl and I haven’t stopped since! It has been the best thing I have ever done for myself.”

Eva Dillon, author of the bestseller “Spies in the Family,” enjoys performing with her fellow Daniel Island dancers.

“One of the best things about dancing is the camaraderie one builds with the other dancers at the studio ... we all have a blast together. Arthur is the master of fun,” Dillon said.

Arthur loves helping students find their inner dancer “It is highly rewarding to see the progress of my students. More often than not, they have no dance experience. It changes their lives! I love being part of that change, that

transformation.”

The studio offers private instruction and group lessons for all levels — no partner or experience needed. For more information about dance lessons, visit facebook.com/

calientedancestudiosc.