Danger lurks in local ponds

The Daniel Island Property Owners Association issued a reminder to residents last week that swimming in local ponds and lakes isn’t only against the rules, but also can be life threatening.

Reports on social media of children swimming in Smythe Lake prompted the POA to reissue warnings.

“Recently, we were reminded again of the dangers that can be found near lakes and ponds, with the fatal attack of an alligator vs. human that occurred in Charleston. Alligators are indigenous to the Lowcountry and are common on Daniel Island and can be found hanging out along the banks of or in rivers, marshes, ponds and lakes,” posted the POA on its website.

As if concerns over alligator attacks aren’t enough to keep folks on shore, the POA pointed out that life-threatening amoebae, along with other runoff pollutants, can be found throughout the South in relatively stagnant, shallow freshwater.

