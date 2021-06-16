Daniel Island’s Field of Honor pays homage to hometown heroes

There will be a patriotic wave of American flags flying on the lawn by River Landing Drive from June 19 to July 11. The sixth annual Field of Honor is presented by the Exchange Club of Daniel Island. The display honors hometown heroes with American flags dedicated to inspirational individuals.

The sponsored flags cost $25 each and pay tribute to first responders, veterans, armed forces members, medical professionals, cancer survivors, teachers, and personal heroes.

This year the Field of Honor will display over 700 flags. Thirty-one flags will also fly in Guggenheim Park. Sponsors can receive their flags after the event, but many donate the flags back to the Exchange Club for the next Field of Honor.

Jim and Chris McAuliffe are the 2021 co-chairpersons. The couple joined the Exchange Club shortly after moving to Daniel Island as a way to stay in touch with the community.

The event is also an opportunity to acknowledge the upcoming July 4 holiday.

“The Fourth of July is a special holiday and we are blessed to live in this great country. This event allows us to support our community and show the spirit of giving,” Chris McAuliffe said.

The Exchange Club hopes to raise more than $8,000 to benefit Palmetto Warrior Connection, Veterans Matter, One80 Place, and Fisher House Charleston. Last year the pandemic put extra pressure on charities and the money raised will provide much-needed support.

Palmetto Warrior Connection Career Opportunity Manager Susan Googe has seen an increase in veterans’ needs from home repair to medical expenses.

“These situations came about because folks put off major repairs after they got laid off or lost work hours due to COVID,” Googe said. “Some of our older veteran clients took in extra family members who were impacted financially and couldn’t afford to live on their own anymore. And some were hit with medical expenses directly related to COVID — or their family members were — and there wasn’t enough in savings to go around.”

Ken Leslie, founder of Veterans Matter, stressed the importance of remembering those who served.

“The Daniel Island Exchange Club also plants a flag in the ground to remind everyone there are still veterans abandoned on the streets,” he said. “You can honor all veterans by housing another. Since the Daniel Island Exchange Club stood up to help the abandoned veterans, 103 homeless heroes now have a home for the brave in the land of the free.”

Katie Smith, director of annual giving at One80 Place, is grateful for the support they have received.

“One80 Place averted or ended homelessness for 516 veterans last year thanks to the help of the Daniel Island Exchange Club. Many more are in danger of becoming homeless again or for the first time this year,” Smith said. “When you sponsor a flag in the Field of Honor, you are making sure that those who answered the call of duty will have a place to call home. They were there when we needed them. Now it is our turn to be there when they need us.”

For more information, visit healingfield.org/event/danielsislandsc21.