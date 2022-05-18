Home / News / Daniel Island’s Shawn Pinkston picked to serve on SC Veterans’ Trust Fund board

Daniel Island’s Shawn Pinkston picked to serve on SC Veterans’ Trust Fund board

Wed, 05/18/2022 - 8:46am admin

Shawn Pinkston, a Daniel Island resident and veteran of the U.S. Army, was nominated by Gov. Henry McMaster to serve on the Board of Trustees for the South Carolina Veterans’ Trust Fund on March 22. His nomination was unanimously approved by the state senate. Pinkston is pictured with the Secretary of the S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs William F. Grimsley. More information on the Veterans’ Trust Fund can be found at scdva.sc.gov/veterans-trust-fund.

