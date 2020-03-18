Daniel Island ‘transplants’ get advice on area gardening

Ideas were in full bloom at the Daniel Island Garden Club’s meeting March 11 for a presentation on “Gardening for Charleston Transplants.” Clemson Master Gardener and Charleston Horticultural Society President Carol Poloski presented helpful information to residents who have relocated to the area, sharing important tips on how to cultivate a thriving Lowcountry garden.

Poloski herself is a transplant from the Midwest. When she arrived in 2003, Poloski had to learn how to garden in an unfamiliar environment. The audience of Daniel Island gardeners, all of them transplants from across the country, appreciated learning from her first-hand experience.

“My top piece of advice would be to not rush into planting. Instead, be patient and observant. Becoming familiar with your new climate, plant material, and soil are important first steps. Take walks around your neighborhood to observe what type of plant material is growing, visit garden centers, ask questions, and get involved in local clubs,” suggested Poloski.

She is a huge fan of sustainable gardening, a method of growing plants that can successfully sustain themselves without a lot of resources, pesticides, or herbicides. Poloski, who has been digging in the dirt since childhood, said her dad was instrumental in cultivating her enthusiasm for this type of gardening.

“I am very much an organic gardener, and I attribute my interest in sustainable practices to my father who taught me respect for the natural environment, conservation practices, and good old-fashioned common sense when it came to deciding what would actually grow in my garden as opposed to what I wanted to grow,” she said.

Poloski still maintains a home in the Midwest. “There’s a similar theme to both my northern and southern gardens. I like all types of gardens, but mine are designed to be self-sufficient because I am in neither location all year,” she explained.

Jo Rogers moved to the area five years ago from Connecticut. It took her almost two years to find the plants that work in the Daniel Island environment. Her advice to other transplants: “Listen to the people that have been here and know what they’re talking about. Take advice from the experts.”

Previously from the Washington, D.C., area, Garden Club member Lynda Campbell has lived on Daniel Island for four years. She gathered some useful gardening tips at the meeting, including the fact that Daniel Island soil is mostly clay and needs to be amended before planting for successful growth.

Poloski stressed the importance of understanding the Daniel Island weather and soil conditions. Tropicals and drought resistant plants are a good choice for local gardens with a lot of sun.

For more information about local plants and resources, visit chashortsoc.org.