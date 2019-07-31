Daniel Island is Alive with the Sound of Music

From Volvo Car Stadium concerts to intimate gigs at local eateries, there’s no need to leave Daniel Island to enjoy musical entertainment this summer. The island offers a hotbed of local talent, as well as exceptional venues. Regardless of your musical taste, there’s something for everyone.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band’s “Wheels of Soul Tour” rolls into the Volvo Car Stadium (VCS) on August 4. Later in the month, American pop band “Why Don’t We” will headline at the stadium on August 20.

Busy Daniel Island realtor Paige Rhodes appreciates living in close proximity to world class entertainment.

“When I lived in DC, we couldn’t attend a lot of concerts,” she said. “Sometimes it took two hours just to get out of the parking lot! On Daniel Island I can go to a concert on a work night and be home in 10 minutes.”

Daniel Island resident Matt Wojnar enjoys the VCS vibe.

“We love having access to a stadium where there are no bad seats along with a vibrant restaurant scene for pregaming,” said Wojnar.

Daniel Island’s Dockery’s is a fan favorite for concert goers. The restaurant does a “pre-party” before each concert at the VCS and entertains islanders with a variety of musical talent throughout the week.

“Dockery’s offers first class entertainment every week on Daniel Island,” stated General Manager Chuck Isenberg. “We have live music from local and regional artists every Thursday through Sunday and we always have pre and post entertainment programmed for all of the Volvo concert days.”

Local favorite Tom Crowley will bring his combination of blues, funk, classic rock, reggae, jazz, and contemporary pop to Dockery’s on Friday, August 2 and 9. Crowley has been playing on DI for a few years and Dockery’s is one of his favorite venues.

“Dockery’s state of the art sound system and appreciative music loving patrons and staff makes for an all-around great musical experience,” said Crowley. For a complete list of entertainment events check out Dockery’s website.

Looking for a more intimate venue? Search no further than DI dinner favorites Wasabi and Sermet’s Courtyard.

Throughout the warmer months, Wasabi offers live entertainment from 5 to 9 p.m. every Friday. Cat Strickland and Just Groove will be part of Wasabi’s August lineup. Strickland will perform a diverse setlist of soulful melodies on August 9. She recently performed her very first Daniel Island gig at Wasabi and was overwhelmed by the supportive DI fans.

“Although I have been performing regularly for the past two years, I have only just recently began to have confidence in speaking into the microphone and chatting with the audience,” said Strickland. “I’m an extremely shy person, so a career in which I have to speak in front of a lot of people has been a bit of a daunting task …But, when I played at Wasabi for the first time, the people were so welcoming and encouraging [they] interacted with me as if I had been playing there forever.”

Rob Corbett is the one-man band known as Just Groove. He plays guitar, bass, and keyboards over drum beats to create a full-band sound. Corbett covers everything from rock to reggae. He has been entertaining on Daniel Island for over three years and loves the DI audience and laid back atmosphere.

“Daniel Island has a nice family vibe,” observed Corbett. “Little kids have fun dancing to my music, and that makes the rest of the crowd smile, so it’s always a good time in DI.”

“I also like the peaceful tranquil vibe of the island itself…the rustling trees, the ponds, etcetera,” he continued. “As much as I love rocking for wild crowds downtown late at night, it’s also nice to get away sometimes and play more relaxed Happy Hour shows for the good people of Daniel Island. It’s a beautiful place.

Audiences can “just groove” to Corbett’s music at Wasabi on Friday August 2 from 5 to 9 p.m.

In August, Sermet’s Courtyard will present acoustic guitarist Keith Miller on Friday and Saturday nights. The outdoor venue and adjoining courtyard is very popular, so reservations are strongly recommended.

If you love live music and want to let out your inner rock star, Daniel Island Grill (DIG) is the place to be on a Friday night. Live music starts on their outdoor patio at 6 p.m. and goes until karaoke starts inside from 9 p.m. to midnight. DIG General Manager Charles Rouse savors the Friday fun.

“One of my favorite things about working a Friday night is seeing the joy on our guests faces whether it be from the live music or them trying to shine with karaoke,” said Rouse.

Check out DIG’s hospitality calendar online to find out what’s coming up.

Family-friendly entertainment can be found all over DI this summer. The Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association will host the final ‘Afternoon on the Wando’ concert on Saturday, August 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Children’s Park. Soul Fish will headline the free event.

Both the Daniel Island Night Market (Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m.) and Central Island Square’s First Sunday will offer musical entertainment during shopping hours. The two events are a family fun adventure close to home. Daniel Island’s Claire Conway will be playing at the Daniel Island Night Market the evening of August 30, before heading back to college in Seattle.

Sensei by day, singer by night, Glenn Raus, owner of the Japan Karate Institute on Daniel Island has performed gigs around the island for years, most recently at the Daniel Island Farmers’ Market. The talented local is currently writing songs for a follow up to his 2018 release “You Don’t Know Me.”

Check out this week’s story on Daniel Island’s own local music school Black Tie Music Academy (page 12) and find out how to unlock your musical talent. It’s not too late to sign up for the coveted after-school spots, which are always the first to go.

DI hotspots Bin526 and Refuel will be planning musical events when the weather cools down. Be sure to check their websites for upcoming performances.