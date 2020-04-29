Daniel Island author pens haunting Southern novel

Daniel Island resident Stephanie Alexander’s new novel, “Charleston Green,” was released in April and immediately hit the Amazon best-seller list. The Lowcountry ghost story debuted as the No. 3 new release in the Southern Fiction category.

Alexander describes “Charleston Green” as a book-club friendly Southern ghost story. The novel centers on Tipsy Collins, a clairvoyant mother of three who moves into a historic haunted home in the Old Village of Mount Pleasant. The newly divorced mom’s new home includes some ghostly roommates — a married couple who hate each other. Neither ghost remembers how they died. Tipsy uses her paranormal and investigative skills to solve the mystery of their murder, all while trying to rebuild her own life.

The inspiration for the book hit Alexander when she was driving over the Ravenel Bridge.

“I was rebuilding my life after my own divorce. For some reason, I was thinking about the phrase ‘’til death do us part’ and it suddenly struck me: What if there was no parting, even at death? This inspired the idea of an unhappily married ghostly couple trapped in a house for all eternity… It's essentially about the things that ‘haunt’ us,” explained Alexander.

Filled with familiar local landscapes, “Charleston Green” is the perfect stay-at-home read for Daniel Island residents.

“I think they will appreciate and recognize elements of Charleston's unique culture and social scene, including the funny and sometimes outrageous drama that seems to pop up out of the blue, given our small town closeness. I think the story will resonate particularly with the women of Daniel Island, many of whom have struggled with the same issues Tipsy faces: parenting challenges, career challenges, and bumpy relationships,” she said. “I purposely included a lot of detail and popular spots to make the story feel very local. I see inspiration from Daniel Island in the beauty of the setting, of course, but also in the colorful, close-knit community where people work hard and play hard, and no secret stays secret forever!”

Always a voracious reader, Alexander started writing in her early thirties, when she was a stay-at-home mom.

She said, “While I loved being home with my kids, I needed something more. I started writing my first book, ‘The Cracked Slipper.’” That novel soon turned into a successful trilogy.

While working full time as a lawyer and balancing family life, Alexander is also writing a sequel to her latest book.

“It's a challenge! I practice family law full time and I have three kids of my own and two stepsons. It's a struggle to find time. I usually work in the evenings and on weekends. Like anything else, when you really love something, you find time to do it,” she said.

“Charleston Green” is available at all major book retailers online, including Amazon. Alexander said she would be thrilled to meet with local book clubs, even if only virtually. For more information, check out her website at stephaniealexanderbooks.com and find her on Facebook.