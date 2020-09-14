Daniel Island Beech hosting pop-up dinner on Thursday

Beech store manager Steve Seguin announced the Daniel Island restaurant will host a special pop-up dinner on Sept. 17 featuring Chef Nikko Cagalanan.

Cagalanan gained culinary acclaim for his former restaurant the Workshop on Upper King specializing in Filipino cuisine, along with other pop-ups around Charleston.

“His food is vibrant, delicious, and bursting with flavors that excite the palate,” said Seguin. “There is a sense of familiarity to his food, a comforting feeling, as well as some intrigue from flavors you may have never tasted before.”

Beech will serve its regular menu on Thursday until 3 p.m., then close to set up the pop-up dinner that starts serving at 4 p.m., continuing until 9 p.m.

For more information check Beech’s website and Instagram page.