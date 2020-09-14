Home / News / Daniel Island Beech hosting pop-up dinner on Thursday

Daniel Island Beech hosting pop-up dinner on Thursday

Mon, 09/14/2020 - 12:12pm admin
By: 
Staff Report

Beech store manager Steve Seguin announced the Daniel Island restaurant will host a special pop-up dinner on Sept. 17 featuring Chef Nikko Cagalanan.

Cagalanan gained culinary acclaim for his former restaurant the Workshop on Upper King specializing in Filipino cuisine, along with other pop-ups around Charleston.

“His food is vibrant, delicious, and bursting with flavors that excite the palate,” said Seguin. “There is a sense of familiarity to his food, a comforting feeling, as well as some intrigue from flavors you may have never tasted before.”

Beech will serve its regular menu on Thursday until 3 p.m., then close to set up the pop-up dinner that starts serving at 4 p.m., continuing until 9 p.m.

For more information check Beech’s website and Instagram page.

Daniel Island Publishing

225 Seven Farms Drive
Unit 108
Daniel Island, SC 29492 

Office Number: 843-856-1999
Fax Number: 843-856-8555

 

Breaking News Alerts

To sign up for breaking news email alerts, Click on the email address below and put "email alerts" in the subject line: sdetar@thedanielislandnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here