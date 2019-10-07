The Daniel Island 'Breakfast Club' forms friendships over food

One never knows where chance meetings and simple exchanges with strangers can lead. Back in 2007, conversations over coffee gave birth to the Daniel Island “Breakfast Club” - a cohesive clan of friends that have become an island family.

The club started out small. Just a group of neighbors conversing over breakfast at the now closed Island Park Café on Seven Farms Drive (the expanded Daniel Island Animal Hospital has since set up shop in the space).

Through the years the Breakfast Club has grown to about 25 members. During that time, lifelong relationships have formed over food and conversations. The close-knit group has seen a lot of changes on Daniel Island since they started meeting for breakfast 12 years ago. Restaurants and other businesses have come and gone - and the Breakfast Club has seen it all.

Some of the biggest changes on Daniel Island are the increased traffic and population. Ernie Godshall, one of the original members of the club, said there wasn’t a lot on the island when he moved here in 2004.

“More people have brought in more restaurants and I’m all for that,” noted Godshall.

Another longtime member of the club, John Granozio, stopped to get coffee after a 12-hour drive from Philadelphia and ended up becoming part of the almost daily dining experience. Granozio was grateful to meet new people and make friends who have become like family. He appreciates the way members are always on hand to help out.

“It’s nice to have someone drop you off at the airport. We do things like that all time,” he said.

The group is more than just a meal time meet-up. Besides breakfast, they attend movies with each other, do dinners, and occasionally even travel together. The diverse group of friends is always there to support one another through life’s ups and downs. They celebrate each other in good times and come together to help in times of trouble.

Island resident Harmon Feig enjoys the social interaction, the laughter, and camaraderie the Breakfast Club provides.

“There’s so much to talk about. We discuss all kinds of stuff. And day to day the conversations change,” Feig said.

Kathie Harvey was one of the later additions to the club. When Harvey moved to Daniel Island she became one of the lucky residents invited to partake in the morning meet-ups.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to make new friends and become part of the community,” Harvey exclaimed. “The conversation is always lively and interesting. There is about a 20 year span in ages, so there is diversity. I enjoy the differing personalities and hearing of their lives.

The Breakfast Club is fiercely loyal to the island. Various members meet Monday through Saturday for breakfast exclusively at Daniel Island establishments like Starbucks, Mpishi, Blondies, and Refuel.

Harvey summed up the true beauty of belonging to the club.

“Every day is different depending on who is present each morning,” she said. “I feel very blessed to participate and call the group my dear friends. We offer support to each other and laugh a lot.”