Daniel Island brothers score soccer spots with Charleston Battery

Charlie and Mattie Dennis, who grew up playing soccer on Daniel Island, will now be kicking the soccer ball well beyond the local pitch. Last month, the teenagers signed professional USL Academy contracts with the Charleston Battery. The contracts allow them to gain valuable experience at a professional level while still keeping their college soccer eligibility.

The Battery, a professional soccer club based in Charleston and founded 30 years ago, is one of the oldest continuously operating professional soccer clubs in the U.S.

Charlie, 18, and Mattie, 16, started “working” at the Charleston Battery in the early 2010s as young ball boys for the team during games. This February the two were invited to try out for the team during the 2023 preseason and earned spots on the team after impressing the coaches. Both young men are excited to be part of their hometown team.

Charlie grew up watching the Battery games and is thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the team. “We have been blessed with a wonderful opportunity here. Right now I’m focused on working hard and making the most of this opportunity.”

A recent graduate of Oceanside Collegiate Academy, Charlie is currently taking a gap year and keeping his college plans open. “I’m not sure if I want to play soccer in college. It definitely interests me, but as of right now I don’t know. Overall, I’m really excited for the future and to be able to represent this wonderful town and this historic club.”

Charlie, a central midfielder, captained Oceanside during his senior year in 2022 and was a state champion in his freshman year in 2018. Outside of high school, he played for local development team SC Surf Soccer Club and South Georgia Tormenta FC’s academy side in MLS Next.

Much like his big brother, Mattie is remaining in the present and enjoying his opportunities. “As of right now I’m not sure if I want to play in college. Right now, I’m just focused on getting better every day while keeping all my options open.”

Mattie is a junior forward at Oceanside and also plays for SC Surf. He previously competed with Tormenta in MLS Next. During the Battery’s preseason, Mattie featured in the match against Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium.

Being part of the Charleston Battery has always been one of his dreams. “This is an amazing opportunity for me; to play at a pro club in my hometown at such a young age is surreal,” Mattie said.

Battery Head Coach Ben Pirmann is elated about signing the local players to Academy contracts. “Charlie and Mattie had a tremendous preseason, they have trained hard, showcased their technical and cognitive abilities, and proven to be selfless for this club,” Pirmann said.

Through several soccer seasons the two often played on the same team. Both brothers are looking forward to playing alongside each other again. “It is incredible that I was given this opportunity alongside of my younger brother. For us to be able to play together is the best possible situation we could’ve asked for,” Charlie said.

Younger brother, Mattie agreed, “I never thought I’d play with my brother again. For us to get this opportunity to play together again means the world to me.”

Charlie and Mattie’s mom, Theresa Dennis, is beyond proud for her Daniel Island teens. She’s been watching her boys play soccer since they were three years old. “It means the world to me to have Charlie and Mattie playing with the Charleston Battery and being able to watch them play in our hometown. I love that they are playing together and sharing this experience in life together,” Theresa said.

She remains enthusiastic about all the opportunities lying ahead for Charlie and Mattie. “I feel this is extremely important for their future as they are continuing to achieve dreams they set for themselves. It’s so important to believe in our dreams and not give up on them no matter what age we are. Their hard work and dedication is paying off. They are setting a great example for younger kids who aspire to play soccer as a career.”

Even with their busy schedules they, along with their two older brothers, Alex and Thad, continue to work and grow their popular Daniel Island Mobile Car Wash business. “I am so proud of them to be able to offer this to our community. We have lived on the island the past 13 years and just love being a part of such a beautiful place to live,” Theresa said.

