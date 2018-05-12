Daniel Island Community Foundation 'Months of Giving' campaign

In this season of giving, the Daniel Island Community Foundation is finalizing its 2018 efforts for donating to local charities.

The foundation, along with its resident advisory committee, has identified 12 charities to which people can donate by the end of the year – and the Daniel Island Community Fund will match those donations up to $5000 per non-profit organization. Each charity can receive up to $10,000.

“We are blessed to live in a beautiful place with many generous people with huge hearts” said volunteer Carina Buckman, who is heading up the project along with Daniel Island resident Elizabeth Perkis and Dani Hermann of the Daniel Island Property Owners Association (DIPOA).

The Daniel Island Community Foundation was established as a vehicle for Daniel Island residents and businesses to fund non-profit initiatives. A resident advisory committee survey was conducted at the beginning of the year to identify the charities that were important to local residents.

“Philanthropy is a keystone of the Daniel Island community and we hope that all of our residents and business owners will take this opportunity to demonstrate our spirit of giving to those less fortunate,” added Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the DIPOA. “It’s truly what makes Daniel Island so special.”

Donations will be accepted through December at the POA website, www.dicommunity.org (under “philanthropy”). Givers may click on the name of their chosen non-profit organization and will be redirected to the organization’s GoFundMe page organized by the Daniel Island Community Foundation. Here you can make a donation and the Daniel Island Community Fund will match it at the year’s end. Residents may also donate via check. Donations by check can be mailed to the DIPOA office at 130 River Landing Drive, Suite 1C. Checks can be made payable to the “Daniel Island Community Foundation” with the organization name in the memo/note section.

The Daniel Island Community Fund can only match donations made to the approved organizations (see sidebar) via their GoFundMe Page or checks brought to the office. Recommendations for additional non-profit organizations can be suggested by emailing Danielle Hermann at Danielle.Hermann@dicommunity.org. Danielle will add it to the list of organizations to consider for 2019’s focus non-profits.

“Annually, the cumulative tax deductible gifts donated to each nonprofit will be matched up to $5,000 by the Daniel Island Community Fund,” said Buckman. “This means Daniel Island residents and businesses can double the love by leveraging this avenue of giving… so let’s not leave the money on the table!”

Donations are also accepted from non-residents.

Double up

your donation!

The categories below represent the areas of giving that the Daniel Island Community Foundation is focused on for 2018 and the non-profit organizations for which they are fundraising. All donations made before the end of the year will be matched (up to $5000 per non-profit) by the Daniel Island Community Fund.

Human Services:

East Cooper Meals on Wheels

East Cooper Community Outreach

Lowcountry Food Bank

Sustainability Institute

Children:

Lowcountry Orphan Relief

Darkness to Light

Dee Norton Child Advocacy Center

Education:

Daniel Island School

Philip Simmons High School

Reading Partners

Nature/Environment:

Water Missions International

East Cooper Land Trust