Daniel Island Community Fund matches donations for hurricane relief

The Daniel Island Community Fund wants to help residents make the most of their donations toward hurricane relief in the Bahamas. The fund is contributing equally to three verified charities and will match up to $5,000 of donations per organization made to increase the impact of a donation.

The charities are the American Red Cross - to coordinate basic human needs at shelters; Water Missions International - for emergency safe water solutions; and Team Rubicon - an organization that is deploying military veterans to aid first responders and medical personnel while working to deliver needed equipment on the ground in the Bahamas.

The relief effort was announced at a press conference in front of the Daniel Island Property Owners Association office on Sept. 11.

“Our residents are always the first to answer the call when there is a need in the community and beyond, and we invite all Charleston residents today to send help where it is needed the most now,” said Jane Baker, director of operations for the Daniel Island Community Fund, as she opened the media event.

While making her remarks from the podium, Daniel Island resident Carina Buckman, a resident committee member of the Daniel Island Community Foundation who is spearheading the effort, held up a personal check she planned to add to the relief fund.

“While we count our blessings, we should send some blessings,” she said. Also speaking at the press conference was Brian Ackerman, a member of Team Rubicon. “At the present time, Team Rubicon has 17 medical personnel on the ground assisting the Bahamian government with urgent medical needs,” noted Ackerman.

With incoming donations, they are aiming to increase the coverage of veterans who can assist with medical efforts. Money raised will also be used for debris removal as well as to address their biggest obstacle — moving equipment across the waterway and onto the ground where it’s needed in the Bahamas.

“We are a transparent organization” added Ackerman. “...What you donate will directly impact the residents in a positive way.”

The DICF fundraising challenge is open to everyone in the Lowcounty. The first matched donation was given by the Daniel Island Rotary Club in the amount of $3,000.

“The Daniel Island Rotary Club reaches out to citizens in the community and citizens of the world,” explained Bill Cannon, Rotary Club president. “If the hurricane had centered over us as a category five, the situation would be flipped. They would be helping us.” Within the first few hours of fundraising, two Daniel Island-based businesses, Dockery’s and Benefitfocus, also contributed $5,000, bringing the total raised to $13,000.

The Daniel Island Community Fund, a 501C3 organization, hopes to surpass their minimum goal by raising at least $15,000. Donations will be accepted at the POA office through the end of the day, Friday, October 18th. Donations can be made by dropping a check off at the Daniel Island POA Office, 130 River Landing Drive, Suite 1-C. Checks should be made out to the Daniel Island Community Foundation and note Dorian Relief. (Checks are preferred to avoid processing fees for electronic donations).