Daniel Island Dads spice up Dockery’s

Dockery’s hosted the Second Annual Daniel Island Dad’s Chili Cook-off on Saturday, Feb. 29, coinciding with its oyster roast, smoked barbecue and live entertainment.

Daniel Island Dads Facebook page founder Bob Reich organized the event with all the proceeds going to a charity of the winner’s choice.

Jim Davis won the first place trophy, along with the Dockery’s Chef’s Choice, for his bison meat and sweet sausage chili. Davis said his chili recipe, inspired by memories of his dad’s great Italian cooking, starts with seven pounds of bison meat and four pounds of sweet sausage in a tomato filet base, simmered on a low heat for four hours.

Davis chose The Music Battery — a North Charleston nonprofit that works with at-risk youth by providing homework help, meals and musical instruction in a drumline — as his charity. The Music Battery was founded by Black Tie Music Academy co-owner and Daniel Island Grand Marshal Kris Manning.

Stanley Wilhelm grabbed the second place award with his New York-style beef chili, and Todd Weschler captured third place.

Dockery’s plans to host the event again next year. Follow Daniel Island Dads on Facebook for participation details.