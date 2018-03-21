Daniel Island disconnects on National Day of Unplugging!

It feels good to unplug! That was the general sentiment shared by those who took part in National Day of Unplugging from sundown, March 9, through sundown, March 10. The Daniel Island community joined over 112,000 people worldwide in putting away their electronic devices as part of the event, according to NDU organizer, Reboot.

Dozens of community members joined The Daniel Island News at an awareness campaign about NDU held at Blondies Bagels and Café, where unpluggers shared the many different ways they planned to disconnect. Several Daniel Island businesses and organizations stepped up to offer activities to help residents of all ages begin their cyber diet, including a 24-hour music marathon at Black Tie Music Academy, yoga and rock painting with Gaia Fit in Smythe Park, board games at Blondies, and several “playtimes in the park” sponsored by the Daniel Island School Parent Teacher Association.

In the end, those who engaged in the global respite from technology learned they are wired for good old-fashioned fun – no screens required! “We did it!” said Daniel Island resident Rindy Ryan. “…I am now researching ways to shut down the internet to specific devices in my home at certain times! Thanks for promoting this for our community!”

“We unplugged in the yard. Most of us were working but not all,” added Steve Goodwin, who shared a picture of his dog, Chester, relaxing on the lawn.

“It was such a great way to spend time with those around you without distraction,” added Beth Lee. “I enjoyed it! We had some friends visiting from out of town who had never been here. So it was just nice playing tour guide giving them our full attention.”

“The yoga class and rock painting were a great success,” said Mary Patterson of Gaia Fit. “It was such a beautiful day! I think everyone began to learn how connected we are to our devices and if we got them to put them away even just for the hour of a yoga, I think it is a huge step! Gaia Fit feels so fortunate to have been a part of the day. Thank you!”