Daniel Island Fellowship's 'Hope Repair' project targets those in need

Every month, Daniel Island Fellowship parishioners armed with hammers, nails, and building supplies work to improve living conditions for their Daniel Island and Cainhoy peninsula neighbors through a project known as “Hope Repair.”

The initiative, an outreach program of the church, meets the second Saturday of each month to fix leaky roofs, unsafe floors, and conduct other much needed repairs. Hope Repair helps improve living conditions for low-income families in Berkeley County, especially in the Huger and Cainhoy communities. Many are single moms or grandparents who can’t afford to do the necessary repairs.

Volunteers of all ages donate their time and energy to the project monthly, including Daniel Island Fellowship lead pastor Paul Sorensen’s three children, along with other young members of the church.

“This particular ministry allows our kids to be involved,” said Sorensen.

Daniel Island resident Arianna Cook, a 14-year-old Philip Simmons High School student, joined Hope Repair about eight months ago.

“Hope Repair is something I look forward to every month,” said Cook. “I often bring friends along to help, and every one of them wants to do it again.”

Helping with the repairs each month brings her joy, Cook added.

“We’ve been helping those in need all around Charleston, and seeing their gratitude and knowing our work makes a huge difference in their daily lives, makes me feel joyful and grateful for everything that I have.”

Hope Repair’s leader, Jerry McSwain, explained the need for help on Daniel Island and surrounding areas is not always that obvious.

“Living on the lower part of Daniel Island with all the affluence, beautiful homes, and restaurants, it’s hard to understand you drive 12 miles up the road and about 20 percent of the people live below the poverty line.”

McSwain said the organization highlights two of his family’s strong beliefs.

“Hope Repair not only gives me and my wife Lana an opportunity to serve, but also it gives us the opportunity to seed this legacy into our children and their children,” he said. “Two of our family’s core values are servanthood and generosity.”

It’s a family affair for McSwain, as three generations of McSwains volunteer monthly with Hope Repair. One of the youngest volunteers is his grandson, Hayes McSwain, who said it makes his “heart feel good” when he helps others through the program. His father, Cody McSwain, said his 8-year-old is always eager to help even when the day starts before sunrise.

“In a year of doing this every second Saturday he has missed one day (when the family was out of town) and that is many mornings where we have been up at 5 a.m. to get to a location,” said Cody. “I even tried to leave him at home one morning because of a late night on Friday and he heard my footsteps and got up and insisted he go to help.”

Anyone can volunteer and no construction skills are necessary, just a desire to help out the Daniel Island and Cainhoy peninsula community. For more information on Hope Repair, check out the Daniel Island Fellowship website at www. danielislandfellowship.org.