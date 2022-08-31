Daniel Island to get helicopter pad for EMS usage

It’s not a bird or a plane, it’s a helicopter pad. Daniel Island is getting one this fall for emergency purposes and it should be here in time for Halloween.

A helipad has been on Berkeley County’s budget since June 2021 and it’s finally coming to fruition after the county secured the land from the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The $50,000, square piece of asphalt will be located near a strip of land between the Mark Clark Expressway and the I-526 on- and off-ramps.

Berkeley County was given the land for no charge, which is a right of way owned by SCDOT.

All of the work will be done in house and not contracted to a third party. Construction is expected to break ground in the coming month and be complete by Oct. 28.

The motivation behind the emergency service addition is to provide another option to improve patient response time. Particularly for exigent life-threatening circumstances like a stroke when ground transportation may not suffice.

“Frankly, I hope it’s the most underused facility that we have in the county, but it will nevertheless be one of the most important ones when we need it,” Berkeley County councilman Josh Whitley said. “It’s a lifesaver. That’s not political hyperbole.”

Whitley said the helipad’s use will be open for all area hospitals to service in the case of a medical emergency that requires airlift or evacuation.

For the past two years, Berkeley County has been allocating funds to have a second EMS unit on Daniel Island. There is one that currently resides at the Charleston Fire Department on Seven Farms Drive. The reason this has not occurred yet is due to the personnel shortages and labor challenges facing the profession, according to Whitley.

In December 2021, Berkeley County obtained a certification from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to serve as an EMS Training Center site. Greenville County is the only other EMS agency in the state that offers the same training certification.

Whitley said the county’s average response time to Daniel Island is 10 minutes. At all times, there is an EMS unit within 3 miles of the island.