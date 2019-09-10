Daniel Island Grand Marshal position up for grabs

Do you know someone who is outgoing, loves where they live and brings a positive outlook to our community? Well, now is the time to nominate that person to be the 2020 Daniel Island Grand Marshal.

The third annual competition — sponsored by the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association and The Daniel Island News — will select a Daniel Island resident who best represents the island spirit to fill the honorary position and act as a local figurehead and a cheerleader for the community.

“The paper is excited to team with the POA again this year to run the Grand Marshal election. It’s fun to see all the local folks who are so active and supportive of our community,” said Sue Detar, publisher and managing editor of The Daniel Island News.

“Some of the attributes of a Grand Marshal would be things such as being an enthusiastic and passionate supporter for living on Daniel Island and the small town friendliness that it offers,” added Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association Manager of Community Services Barbara McLaughlin. “Someone who is positive, outgoing, enjoys participating in events and exemplifies that sense of community that is evident here on Daniel Island.”

Responsibilities of the Grand Marshal range from attending major events around the island to riding in the Fourth of July parade. The nominee will also have the distinguished privilege of donning a hat, scepter and sash designed by local artist Kris Manning of Black Tie Music Academy.

This year’s winner will have big shoes to fill following in the footsteps of previous Grand Marshals Rusty Hughes and Rosie Stieby, but the ideal candidate should have no problem stepping into the role that is meant to be fun, enjoyable and non-political.

“The Grand Marshal brings a bit of nostalgia for small, hometown life, even though we are part of a big city, we have our local ‘Grand Marshal’ to support and kick-off island events,” Detar said.

In the spirit of giving back, the Daniel Island Community Fund and The Daniel Island News will contribute $1,500 to a charity of the winner’s choosing. Organizations such as the Charleston Basket Brigade, the Special Olympics, and Bishop England High School have benefited from the donation in the past.

“Something new we talked about for this year, is to involve the Grand Marshal as an advocate for community philanthropy,” said McLaughlin. This goes hand-in-glove with the ability of the Grand Marshal to designate the funds going toward the charity of his or her choice, McLaughlin explained.

Please send nominations to news@thedanielislandnews.com with “DI Grand Marshal” as the subject on the email. Remember to include the name of the nominee, a brief description of the reasons he or she should be selected, and the name of the person nominating them. Nominees must be over the age of 21 and live or work on the island.

Once all the nominations are received, the paper will run an article about all the qualified nominees then readers will have the opportunity to vote for the winner online. So don’t miss the deadline for this exciting opportunity and submit entries by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 10.