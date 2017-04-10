Daniel Island Harvest Tour of Homes celebrates 10 years
Wed, 10/04/2017 - 11:43am
House tour/ literary event set for Saturday, Oct. 28
By:
KATIE ESTABROOK
The 10th annual Harvest Tour of Homes on Daniel Island is sure to impress, featuring one-of-a-kind homes and renowned authors of varying genres.
Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m., the event is open to all who purchase a ticket, with all proceeds benefitting the Daniel Island Library.
Planning for the event did not go without hiccups, explained Harvest Tour of Homes founder Mary Ann Solberg. After one of the homes faced a recent hardship, Solberg had to find a replacement and fast.
“One of our homes had a major flood last week,” said Solberg. “The ceiling fell in and all kinds of things happened. We have been forced to take that home off the tour and I have frantically been working to replace it, which I did.”
Because of the flood, the Beresford Creek Street home had to be removed from the tour, but was replaced by a waterfront condo on Fairbanks Oak Allee, added Solberg.
“It is a lovely condo with, what I believe, to be some of the best views on the island,” she said. “It’s all windows around the entire condo. Fabulous. It’s amazing I could find a replacement with three weeks to go. I’m very happy about that.”
The other properties on the tour include a large family home at 133 River Green Place with a unique spin on a children’s study room; a home at 192 Simmons Forge St. that was selected because of the outdoor area; and a house at 2005 Pierce St. that has many “unusual” traits, including an indoor/outdoor entertainment area, said Solberg.
Because it is a landmark year for the tour, the committee had to “pull out all the stops,” explained Solberg. This included scheduling four well-known authors: Lowcountry favorite Mary Alice Monroe; local chef Frank Lee; Daniel Island resident Eva Dillon; and teen mystery writer J.E. Thompson.
“We have a place of honor in each home where the authors sign books and chat with attendees,” said Solberg. “The books are available for purchase, cash or check. I think that’s going to be a hit. People love to chat with the authors and ask their pressing questions. I think Mary Alice Monroe is going to get all kinds of Turtle Hospital questions. It’s one of the rare opportunities for an attendee to have an up-close and personal chat with one of their favorite authors.”
Since its inception in 2007, the tour has raised over $150,000 for the library, along with making other major improvements at the site, added Solberg.
One popular program that has been implemented at the library through the use of donated and raised funds are book club kits, which are utilized by book clubs across the island, Solberg explained.
The “Words and Wine” book club on the island enjoyed the books so much over the years, they decided to donate $500 to the Harvest Tour of Homes, according to the club’s leader Nancy Guidry.
“As a book club, we have always supported the good works of our DI Library by contributing to the Harvest Tour of Homes,” said Guidry. “This year in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the tour, we asked everyone to ‘dig a little deeper’ so that we could make a significant impact to the already wonderful resources that our library provides. It is a real treasure for our community. As a book club, we always avail ourselves of the book club kits, as well as many of the other fine programs that the library offers. I am so proud of the contribution of our book club and the generosity of our members who really wanted to make a difference for our library and our community.”
Most recently, the tour was able to provide money for a reading garden outside of the library, Solberg continued. As part of the 10th anniversary, the committee plans to hold a dedication ceremony for the reading garden, but as of right now a date has not been set.
“I can’t tell you how many people said they’d love the library to be a little more welcoming on the outside and that it would be fun to read outside in nature and be able to look at the book with our children,” said Solberg. “So, in response to community requests, we put three benches in outside.”
Tickets for the Harvest Tour of Homes are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the tour. To purchase tickets, visit Island Expressions or Egan’s Spirits on Daniel Island and Zinnia at Belle Hall. For more information, visit harvesthometours.com or email Solberg at masolberg@aol.com.
