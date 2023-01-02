Daniel Island Historical Society, esteemed journalists to host literary discussion on race

In honor and celebration of Black History Month, join the Daniel Island Historical Society on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 7-8 p.m., at Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island, as they welcome guest speakers Herb Frazier and Steve Bailey to discuss the book “Ukweli: Searching for Healing Truth.”

Ukweli is the Swahili word for truth. The book, edited by Frazier and the late Horace Mungin, offers a collection of personal accounts and insights from 45 writers and poets. Bailey is one of the contributors for the book. “Ukweli” meets a critical moment in America and provides a healing truth to overcome the trauma of slavery and the decades of violence that followed it, revealing a part of American history often overlooked or misunderstood. The book was inspired by a poetry, lecture, and dialogue series of the same name organized by Mungin in 2020 at Charleston’s McLeod Plantation. Free and open to all, the DIHS program will be held at Church of the Holy Cross on Daniel Island, 299 Seven Farms Drive.

Frazier is special projects editor at the Charleston City Paper. He’s an author and the former marketing director at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens. He has edited and reported for five daily newspapers in the South. When he was on the staff of The Post and Courier he was named the S.C. Press Association’s 1990 Journalist of the Year. He is a former Michigan Journalism Fellow at the University of Michigan. He has led journalism workshops in Africa and South America for a federal agency and a Washington, D.C.-based journalism foundation.

He is a former member of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission.

Bailey has spent his life’s career as a journalist. After working as an editor and reporter for South Carolina newspapers, he was at the Boston Globe for 30 years, where he was the business editor and wrote a column. He spent seven years in London as a finance editor with Bloomberg News. He’s a regular contributor to the The Post and Courier’s opinion page.

For additional information, visit the Daniel Island Historical Society’s website at dihistoricalsociety.com or check the organization’s social media pages.