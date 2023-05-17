Daniel Island Historical Society makes history

The Daniel Island Historical Society recently made a little history of its own. For the first time since its founding in 2012, the nonprofit organization received statewide recognition for “exemplary” work.

The Confederation of South Carolina Local Historical Societies (CSCLHS) bestowed on DIHS two Awards of Merit at its annual South Carolina Landmark Conference. The DIHS programs honored were the “Cainhoy Collective: Oral Histories of Life on the Cainhoy peninsula” and the “Historic Cemetery Preservation Project.”

“The Daniel Island Historical Society’s efforts to preserve their historic cemeteries ensure that these sacred burial grounds will not be forgotten,” said CSCLHS Awards Committee Chair J. R. Fennell of the Lexington County Museum. “Furthermore, the DIHS’ Cainhoy Oral

History Project is a great example of an organization documenting and preserving the history of a changing community. This oral history project will help preserve the memories and stories of a diverse group with very differing experiences.”

The DIHS Cainhoy Collective project, a partnership with the College of Charleston Department of History, launched last year. A dozen interviews have been conducted thus far, with more in the works.

The collection will ultimately be housed at the College of Charleston’s Addlestone Library (other locations are also under consideration).

The DIHS Cemetery Committee has worked tirelessly to preserve and care for several local burial grounds, including Lesesne Cemetery, Grove Cemetery, and Simmons Cemetery on Daniel Island, and the Old Ruins Cemetery in Cainhoy.

“It is such a privilege for DIHS to be recognized with two distinct Awards of Merit,” said DIHS President Jessica Knuff. “Special recognition should be given to the dedicated DIHS Cemetery Committee who have donated countless hours to the cleanup and preservation of the island’s most sacred spaces. The DIHS Oral History Project has provided a fascinating glimpse into the history, culture, and shared experiences of Cainhoy residents. We are so grateful for those members of the community who contributed, and are continuing to contribute, to the effort to preserve past memories for future generations.”