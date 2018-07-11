Daniel Island Holiday Festival to ring in the season on Saturday, December 1

Get your gift lists ready! The family-friendly Daniel Island Holiday Festival will return to Volvo Car Stadium on Saturday, December 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees of all ages are invited to enjoy this “feel good” holiday community event, which will feature holiday shopping, scores of Charleston’s finest vendors, as well as outstanding entertainment and kids’ activities. A headline performance by the 70-piece Charleston Community Band will also be part of the day’s festivities.

The event is a Charleston holiday treasure and has been voted as one of the “Top 10” best holiday season events in the Lowcountry. According to the Daniel Island Property Owners Association, the festival is “the perfect way to kick off your holiday season.”

Once inside the gates, you’ll find an entire “holiday shopping village” located along the Volvo Car Stadium concourse and on the ground level. Festive drinks and food will be available for purchase while you shop for just the right gifts for those on your list – including you!

The POA has handpicked over 100 vendors to help you with your gift list. This popular Lowcountry festival, open to all of Charleston and its surrounding communities, has evolved into one of Charleston’s most anticipated annual holiday events.

Admission to the event is $5 per person. Children 3 and under are free. Should the event need to be rescheduled due to severe weather conditions, the festival will take place on Sunday, December 2, from 1 to 6 p.m. (note different time).

Visit www.dicommunity.org and the Daniel Island Property Owners Association Facebook page for Holiday Festival event updates.