Daniel Island home rocks with fun!

Children often have parents climbing walls, but in the Overcash family it’s encouraged.

Avid rock climbers Michael and Kristen Overcash installed a 26-foot indoor climbing wall in the living room of the Daniel Island home they share with their four children.

The couple bonded during climbing trips before tying the knot in 2002, so adding the unusual feature was a top priority. “It’s a fun family activity for us and a great thing for our kids to do. When building this house we couldn’t imagine a home without one,” exclaimed Kristen.

This isn’t the family’s first foray into indoor installations; their first home included a two-story indoor rock wall. Their James Island house was designed around lifestyle and not resale. “Ironically, the wall is what sold the home!” said Michael. “Kristen posted the house online herself, and a local family of climbers saw the listing, quickly sold their house, and bought ours. Because of the wall, we were able to sell the house above the appraised value.”

Kristen and Michael spent about five years gathering ideas before working with a builder and designer to combine functionality and fun in their dream house. The climbing wall isn’t the only unique aspect to the home’s design. Special features include a “vault” room hidden behind a wall and a trampoline swing that can spin and rotate with up to four kids on it at once.

Joe Welch of Welch Custom Homes was excited for the chance to work on the project. “As a custom homebuilder there are new challenges to every project that allows us to do something different…There was a great sense of pride, not only for the incredible house, but getting the opportunity to work with Michael and Kristen and the rest of their family. This house is all about having fun with family, friends, and neighbors,” said Welch.

Initially the request stunned Phil Clarke, of Clarke Design Group, but he immediately went to work on ways to showcase the climbing wall. “Having this unique feature in the home helped direct and influence the modern design language for the interior of the home. We wanted to keep the interior clean and open so the climbing wall didn’t overwhelm the rest of the space,” said Clarke.

Strict supervision rules and regular inspections allow family and friends to learn the ropes, while staying safe. “Safety is always first. Climbing and heights are inherently dangerous, so climbers must be supervised and systems must be in place to prevent errors or accidents,” explained Michael.

For oldest daughter, Seven, the wall is more than a playful pastime, “It’s good exercise, our parents don’t have to entertain us and we never get bored.” Nine-year-old Ala’s friends often tell her she’s lucky to be able to climb in her living room.

Gideon, 7, has his own climbing wall inside his bedroom that leads to a hideout, accessible only after climbing into his loft.

The youngest Overcash, 4-year-old Cyprus, says friends often express the sentiment most people have about the rock wall: “They say they want one in their house!”