Daniel Island hosts composting workshop, island drop site to open

The City of Charleston and regional partners are hosting a series of free workshops for residents to learn about composting, with one on Daniel Island March 4.

The Workshops are designed to provide tools and resources to help residents get started composting, including information on the new food scrap drop-off program and composting at home.

Residents are invited to join a workshop near them and pick up a free, reusable kitchen compost caddy. The first event was Feb. 21 in West Ashley, with these additional events planned:

• Tuesday, Feb. 28, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Folly Beach Community Center, 55 Center St.

• Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Daniel Island Recreation Facility, 160 Fairbanks Drive.

• Monday, March 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive.

• Wednesday, April 19, 12-1 p.m. at Charleston Gaillard Center, 2 George Street and via ZOOM.

Workshop space is limited so attendees should register at charleston-sc.gov/compost. Composting is the natural process of recycling organic matter, such as food scraps, into a valuable soil additive. The resulting decomposed matter, which looks like dark fertile garden soil, is called compost. This material is rich in nutrients and can be used as a natural fertilizer in gardening, agriculture, landscaping and more.

Charleston-area residents throw away more than 30,000 tons of food scraps each year, and food scraps make up over 25% of the collected waste. By diverting food scraps from the landfill, composting cuts down on the amount of garbage collected, lowering expenses.

Landfills make up 17% of the United States' methane emissions – a gas 20 times more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide. Composting helps reduce these harmful greenhouse gas emissions from landfills and helps protect our air and water from pollution, contributing to the City’s Climate Action Plan goals.

By nourishing the soil, compost also helps increase the stormwater absorption capacity of healthy parks and gardens.

Finally, compost reduces the need for expensive chemical fertilizers, makes plants healthier and can be used without harming wildlife or ecosystem health.

The City of Charleston is working with Charleston County and the City of Folly Beach to open multiple drop sites available for residents in the Charleston region to drop off food scraps at no charge. Three new sites will open on March 1. The food scraps are then sent to the Bees Ferry Compost Facility, instead of the landfill, to be recycled into compost.

Residents interested in dropping off food scraps must sign up in order to learn how the program works and what items are accepted by going online to charleston-sc.gov/compost. Once registered, food scraps can be dropped off at any of the sites listed below:

• Corinne Jones Park at 36 Marlow Drive (Peninsula)

• Elliotborough Park at 134 Line St. (Peninsula), opening March 1

• Medway Park at 2101 Medway Road (James Island)

• James Island Recreation Complex at 1088 Quail Drive (James Island), opening March 1

• Bees Ferry Landfill at 1344 Bees Ferry Road (West Ashley) • Ackerman Park at 55 Sycamore Avenue (West Ashley)

• Folly Beach City Hall at 55 Center Street (Folly Beach)

• Governor's Park at 165 Fairbanks Oak Alley (Daniel Island), opening March 1