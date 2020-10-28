Daniel Island Library receives $20,000 grant from DICF

Extra, extra – read all about it! The Berkeley County Library on Daniel Island is celebrating a generous new donation from the Daniel Island Community Fund (DICF).

According to branch manager Tim Boyle, the $20,000 DICF grant is broken down into three parts: $5,000 to benefit the Lucy Boyle Memorial Fund (LBMF) for several new telescopes and accessories that patrons will eventually be able to take home to try; $10,000 for new books for the LBMF Collection; and another $5,000 for an additional 250 books for the library’s general collection.

“DICF has supported the Lucy Boyle Memorial Fund in the past and after a recent tour of the library, and seeing the success of the science and technology initiatives, we wanted to continue to encourage Tim, the library staff, and the Memorial Fund Committee to continue their great work,” said Jane Baker, vice president of community services for the Daniel Island Property Owners Association.

The Daniel Island Library has more than proven its worth to the community, continued Baker, who described it as “a hub of activity” for residents of all ages on Daniel Island and the Cainhoy peninsula.

“One of the missions of DICF is to support the community’s civic betterment and social improvement,” added Baker. “And I can’t think of a better example of an organization on Daniel Island that more aptly exemplifies that mission.”

Boyle expressed his excitement upon learning of the DICF’s sizable contribution to the library.

“I admit to being stunned, but pleased, when Jane told us what the DICF intended to donate,” he said. “I wasn’t expecting nearly so much. Certainly the greatest impact will be funding our regular science events for the middle schoolers…once the pandemic is over.

We will be able to continue bringing in the kids and turning them on to science.” Daniel Island resident Joan Chardkoff, who serves on the Berkeley County Library Board, looks forward to seeing patrons enjoy the benefits of the DICF donation.

“This contribution is so helpful, especially now that the state has had to reduce their funding for libraries,” stated Chardkoff. “Tim has been hard at work putting this money to the best possible use. He is now able to update some collections and order the types of books that have been in demand in our library.”

“I am overwhelmed and humbled that the DICF has once again risen for the cause and made these significant funds available to us,” added John Gilsenan, of the LBMF

Committee.

The funds that have been donated to the LBMF will be used to support continued purchase of materials for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) events, scientific equipment, gadgets and kits for tweens to explore, noted Boyle. The other monies to be put toward the general collection will allow the library staff to freshen up many of its nonfiction categories, he added.

“We put together a list with fresh titles for everything from cooking to crafts to Buddhism to solo sports!” he said.

“We are so grateful to Jane and the DICF,” continued Boyle. “Their timing couldn’t have been better!”