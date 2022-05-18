Daniel Island, the Lowcountry’s alligator alley?

Are there more alligators roaming around Daniel Island this year? Social media posts and videos showing dramatic alligator sightings in the area may lead you to believe that the population is booming, but according to Chris Hamil, field operations manager for the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association, the number of alligators on the island has remained steady, year after year.

“In over seven years of my experience on DI and managing our 40-plus stormwater management ponds, I do not feel that there are more alligators on the island,” Hamil said. “There are more people on the island who observe the alligators though. During this time of year, mating season for alligators is occurring and they are more mobile than normal during the rest of the year.”

Alligators are native reptiles that have been living in South Carolina long before people began living here. Morgan Hart, alligator program biologist for SC Department of Natural Resources, stated that they are important for the natural ecosystems and can live up to 60-70 years old. Watching alligators from a safe distance is a benefit of living in the Lowcountry.

“Most alligators are afraid of people and will run into the nearest water body if approached,” Hart said. “Alligators become dangerous if they have been fed by people because this can cause them to lose that natural fear and expect food from people.”

On May 9, Charleston Police Department’s Animal Control responded to a report that an alligator, approximately 6-feet long, was walking down the street of Daniel Island Drive. Animal Control Officer Amber Damico and Team 5 Senior Patrol Officer Oliver Alfaro arrived on scene and located the alligator. See video here: fb.watch/d3B3WZBFAW

Courtney Bayles, supervisor for Animal Control with the police department, recalled the incident: “Officer Damico determined that there was an immediate public safety concern due to the alligator walking so close to the school and many children and pets observed in the area. I responded shortly after and together we captured the alligator using a top-jaw rope to gain initial control before using our own body weight on his back to safely tape his mouth shut to be able to safely move the alligator to my truck for transport.”

Damico continued, “We do not relocate alligators and our goal is always just to eliminate any threats to public safety when we respond to an alligator call. Oftentimes, we simply guide the alligator to the pond it was originally headed in. In this particular instance, we chose to release the alligator a short distance away (still on Daniel Island) in the same direction he was already headed but in a less populated area where the alligator wouldn’t so readily find itself confused and trying to navigate between houses to find a pond and where there

is less of a chance of the alligator coming in contact with humans and pets.”

During the spring, alligators are moving more than they do any other time of year. April and May are the breeding season for alligators, and while this doesn’t necessarily make them any more aggressive, it certainly makes them more visible, Hart explained. It is important for residents to be cautious around any body of water in South Carolina, as alligators can move into or out of ponds and rivers any time of the year.

Bayles added, “As male alligators fight over territory, or they move ponds in search of a new girlfriend, our unit receives an influx of alligator calls. This presents most often as calls for alligators in swimming pools, on porches, or under vehicles as they become confused trying to navigate around houses and other human-made structures.”

Based on Hamil’s experience, the local alligators know where they are going and he suggested that if they are on the move, leave them alone and they’ll eventually be out of the way. Never try to feed, touch, or harass an alligator.

“Any additional obstruction or interaction, such as getting close and taking pictures, will put the alligator in the defensive position, which is just lying down and being immobile or worse, confront its perceived attacker,” Hamil said.

Hart added, “Alligators are rarely aggressive towards people. However, alligators do sometimes mistake pets for their natural prey items. Always keep pets on a leash and walk well away from the water’s edge.”

If the alligator has been fed or associates people with food, it may approach people on the banks of ponds. This is a nuisance animal that will need to be removed. Additionally, if someone approaches an alligator that cannot escape into a body of water, or if a female alligator is defending a nest, the alligator may respond defensively by hissing or lunging. In those cases, it is important to move away from the alligator and give it space.

If you think an alligator is acting abnormally or is approaching people, call the Department of Natural Resources’ nuisance alligator phone numbers. In Charleston and Berkeley counties, dial 843-953-9856 or call their after-hours emergency number at 1-800-922-5431. Charleston County’s Consolidated Dispatch Center can also be contacted for assistance at 843-743-7200.