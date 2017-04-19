As part of the Charleston Home + Outdoor Living Festival, the Daniel Island Luxury Home Tour will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 1 to 5 p.m. at six custom built homes located on Daniel Island to benefit the American Red Cross, Lowcountry Chapter.

Each home on the self-guided tour will be hosted by the architect or builder responsible for the home’s construction and design, who will personally answer questions and point out the subtle and dramatic eye-catching details associated with each house.

Only 400 tickets for the home tour will be sold. Advance tickets can be purchased for $25 through April 21. Depending on availability, tickets can be purchased on the day of the event at Volvo Car Stadium for $30 per person (cash only). To get tickets or for more information, visit www.danielislandhomeshow.com.