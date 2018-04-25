Daniel Island Luxury Home tour.com 'Pinterest in Real Life

Need some inspiration for a new home design? Want to learn more about the latest trends in interior finishes? Or do you just love getting sneak peeks at high-end properties with features galore? This weekend on Daniel Island there will be an opportunity to do all of that and more.

The 7th Annual Daniel Island Luxury Home Tour, presented by Charleston Home + Design magazine, will take place this Saturday, April 28 from 1 to 5 p.m. According to a press release on the event, attendees will have a one-time opportunity to walk through eight custom-built homes and meet and speak directly with their builders. The custom builders will answer questions one-on-one while highlighting the vast number of unique and high-end features of the properties.

“One of our editors described the home tour as ‘Pinterest in real life,’” said Tim Barkley, publisher of Charleston Home + Design. “People building or remodeling or getting ready to do one or the other are always searching for ‘just the right idea.’ When we built our home we went on as many home tours as we could to get ideas and see firsthand the details that we might want to integrate into our own home. Construction and remodeling changes are so permanent and cost so much. No one wants to make a mistake. That’s why the Daniel Island Luxury Home Tour is not to be missed.”

Each of the homes on the self-guided tour will also be hosted by select local companies, who provided many of the custom ideas attendees will experience. For example, Sub Zero and Wolf will have chefs on hand demonstrating some of their premium kitchen equipment and sharing cooking samples with attendees.

Only 400 tickets will be sold “so as not to overwhelm neighborhoods with traffic,” stated the release. “Each year in the past, this event has always sold out and unfortunately, disappointed would-be ticket buyers have been turned away. Buy tickets early.”

Tickets may be purchased online at Daniel Island Luxury Home Tour.com for $25 until Friday, April 27, or $30 on the day of the event (cash only) at the official ticket pickup location at The Taylor Agency, located at 225 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 102, on Daniel Island.

Whether tickets are purchased in advance or on the day of the tour, attendees must stop by the Taylor Agency on Saturday, April 28, between 1-5 p.m. to pick up official tour maps, which must be shown to gain admittance to any of the homes on the tour.

Proceeds from The Daniel Island Luxury Home Tour will benefit East Cooper Habitat for Humanity.

“One of the builders, Richard Jackson of JacksonBuilt Custom Homes, is on the board for East Cooper Habitat,” added Barkley. “And he made us aware that they are always in need of donations so we were happy to partner with them.”

WANT TO GO? To Purchase Tickets or for more information, visit www.DanielIslandLuxuryHomeTour.com

IMPORTANT

REMINDERS

• Tour is Self-Guided—Follow road signs from house to house

• Only park on the pavement

• Wear flat-soled shoes

• No handicap accessibility at the houses

• A ticket must be purchased for any children and children 12 and under must be closely monitored by an adult

• Start tour early — no guests will be admitted after 5 p.m.

• Rain or shine

Tour sponsored by: The Post and Courier

Official tour ticket headquarters: Taylor Agency Insurance