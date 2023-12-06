Daniel Island meeting to discuss Beresford bridge

Construction of the Beresford Creek Bridge replacement has started and the City of Charleston wants residents to be aware of the changes ahead.

A meeting with city representatives is slated for June 15, 5 p.m., at the Daniel Island Recreation Center, 160 Fairbanks Drive.

Representatives will be available to answer questions about the construction, road detours and more regarding the project.

In 2019, an inspection conducted by the South Carolina Department of Transportation yielded findings of deterioration on one of the bridge beams. The weight limit was reduced to 10 tons per vehicle with 5 tons per axle.

After SCDOT’s assessment, which included an emergency installation of a steel plate for support, it was determined that it needed to be replaced within one to five years. Inspections have continued to occur monthly to ensure the bridge is safe at its current load.

The project had been slated to get underway in the summer of 2022 and be complete by sometime in early 2023. Various obstacles, including the COVID-19 pandemic, delayed that timeline, which was updated to begin this spring and be completed by spring of 2024.

To learn more about the bridge project, read The Daniel Island News story.

Or see the project outline on the City of Charleston website.