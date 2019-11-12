Daniel Island Neighborhood Association elects new board

The Daniel Island Neighborhood Association (DINA) hosted its island-wide meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Church of the Holy Cross. The meeting covered three topics: new board elections, police update, and trash/recycling.

NEW BOARD MEMBERS

After serving as DINA president for three years, Marie Delcioppo conducted her last official meeting and is passing her leadership baton as she transitions into her new role as City of Charleston councilwoman.

Nominations were accepted for new board members in the positions of president, vice president, secretary, and treasurer. Each volunteer seat was uncontested.

Greg Taylor was elected as new DINA president. Taylor has lived on the island for 13 years and works as the director of sales at Blackbaud. He serves on the boards of the Ronald McDonald House and Camp Happy Days, and has two daughters who attend Daniel Island School.

Newly elected Vice President Dan Mykols said he loves this community and is happy to serve. He has spent the past 12 years on Daniel Island with his family, and he has a 7-year-old daughter.

The position of secretary will be filled by Michael Shetsko. A Daniel Island resident for the past eight years, Shetsko said he has an interest in seeing the island positively grow and prosper.

Kelly Stechmesser was elected as DINA treasurer. Stechmesser is a Daniel Island resident and a stay-at-home mom who holds an accounting degree from Clemson University.

LOCAL POLICE UPDATES

BERKELEY COUNTY

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis spoke of a need to collaborate with the City of Charleston regarding traffic issues. He noted that crosswalks should be monitored for safety and that speeding is a problem in the area.

For the holiday season, extra overtime funds are available to place a team of deputies to work around the business district, he said, adding that there will be high visibility patrols, along with undercover deputies, to watch for shoplifters and armed robbery.

Sheriff Lewis explained that the budget is being reviewed with a goal to increase manpower and that an updated district plan will be available in February or March to share with the new board. The new plan intends to split the county in half to create precincts for better visibility.

Sheriff Lewis said that the jail is currently overcapacity, holding 460 people, but it’s only rated for 290 people. He described this as a serious issue that’s being addressed by the Berkeley County Council and the county supervisor. The short-term solution is to move inmates, but the long-term plan will need to include a budget to build a new jail or add on to the existing one, he said.

CITY OF CHARLESTON

In May, Lieutenant Patrick McLaughlin became the commanding officer of Charleston Police Department’s Team 5, which oversees Daniel Island and Cainhoy. He has been employed with the department for 17 years, and his goal is to serve in the position long-term to provide consistency to the residents.

Lt. McLaughlin agreed with Sheriff Lewis that speeding, traffic, and proper crosswalk usage are critical issues and he is working toward increasing coverage from traffic officers. Now that the lanes have opened up on Clements Ferry Road, some travelers are treating the stretch as a “speedway.” As a result, he said, the team will increase their coverage in the area.

He also identified parking as a problem downtown, as people are parking where they shouldn’t and safety is compromised. Charleston parking enforcement will be assisting on Daniel Island on a more regular basis.

There have been a recent string of bicycle thefts in shared spaces, such as apartment complexes and parking garages, he said, adding that residents should be vigilant — lock bikes and keep a record of serial numbers.

Lt. McLaughlin’s office is located on Daniel Island next to the fire station at 235 Seven Farms Drive.

TRASH AND RECYCLING

Trash collection and recycling can seem complex on Daniel Island. A panel of experts were on hand at the meeting to answer questions and clarify how the trash and recycling programs work. Karl Stechmesser and Brian Gihuly from RePower South spoke, along with the Fisher family from Fisher Recycling.

Editor’s Note: A full report on the recycling conversation will be available in the next edition of The Daniel Island News.