The Daniel Island News earns 16 journalism, advertising awards

Last week the South Carolina Press Association recognized The Daniel Island News’ outstanding writing, design, and advertising efforts with 11 journalism awards and five advertising awards. A total of 14 individuals from the paper were honored for their outstanding work for our community.

NEWS CONTEST AWARDS

First place awards in the news contest went to graphic artist Jan Marvin in the Single Sports Page Design category for the 2019 high school football preview spread and to Thomas Werner in Humor Column Writing category for his “Dispatches from the RV” column. Both first place wins were in the weekly newspaper division, under 7,500 circulation.

The judges praised Marvin’s design: “Nice spread and use of photos. Very reader-friendly layout.”

Of Werner’s pieces, the judges explained their winning selection, “Easy read. I felt as if I were with you! Good job!”

In the open division, which includes all weekly and daily papers in the state, Elizabeth Bush won second place in the Faith Beat Reporting category.

In the all-weekly division, The Daniel Island News staff won second place in the Sports Section category for its “Expect the Unexpected” preview coverage of the 2019 Volvo Car Open. Contributors to that special section included Elizabeth Bush, Heath Ellison, Jan Marvin, Steve Ferber, Suzanne Detar, Philip Bowman, Marie Rocha-Tygh, Pamela Brownstein, Katherine Smith, Peter Finger, and SØren Spina.

Also in the all-weekly division, the paper was awarded second place in the Special News Section category for its 2019 Election Guide. Elizabeth Horton, Pamela Brownstein and Suzanne Detar were recognized for writing the content and Jan Marvin for its design.

Other awards in the all-weekly division included second place to Heath Ellison for Growth and Development Beat Reporting and third place to Elizabeth Bush for Growth and Development Beat Reporting.

In the weekly under 7,500 category, the paper was awarded third place to Heath Ellison for Business Beat Reporting, third place to Phil Bowman for Spot Sports Story, third place to Heath Ellison for his Series of Articles on teen vaping, and second place to Jan Marvin for Single Page Design.

The annual news awards — originally scheduled for March and postponed until last week’s virtual event — covered work produced November 2018 to November 2019.

PALMY ADVERTISING AWARDS

The yearly advertising awards, the PALMY’s, were also presented virtually.

The paper took home the first place advertising honor in the Newspaper Promotion category under 12,000 circulation division for its Big Pet Edition ad. Jan Marvin was recognized for the design and Suzanne Detar for writing the ad copy.

Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling were awarded second place in the open division in the Half Page or Greater category for their work on the Workplace Benefits happy birthday ad. Also in the open division, Jan Marvin, Ronda Schilling and Suzanne Detar garnered third place in the Merchant Group category for the Good Eats promotion.

Second place in the under 12,000 circulation division went to Jan Marvin in the gift category for Jan Marvin Art Studio ad and to Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar in the Professional Services category for the Lowcountry Feline Spa ad.