The Daniel Island News earns top prize for General Excellence
Wed, 03/16/2022 - 9:51am admin
Suzanne Detar
Each year the South Carolina Press association recognizes the best of South Carolina newspaper journalism in its news contest. Last week The Daniel Island News’ outstanding work for the community was honored with 18 journalism awards in writing, design, and editing, including the top prize for General Excellence.
Congratulations to our staff for earning the following 2021 SC Press Association Journalism Awards for the work done from December 2020 to November 2021 that were presented March 11 at an event in Columbia.
First Place Awards
Daniel Island News Staff
General Excellence
Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division
Dec. 10, 2020 & Sept. 9, 2021 Editions
Judge’s Comments: “Beautiful paper. Excellent community coverage. Great layout.”
Elizabeth Bush
Health Beat Reporting
All Weekly Division
Operation Upright, COVID Vaccination, School Nurse
Judge’s comment: “In-depth interviews bring the stories to life. The reader gets the full picture of what is being reported. The general goal of journalism is to tell the story – great job.”
Pamela Brownstein
Photo Page Design
All Weekly Division
Patriotic Parade
Judge’s comments: “Outstanding. This spread is what captivates readers.”
Elizabeth Bush
Enterprise Reporting
Weekly 3,500-6,500 & Under 3,500 Combined
DI teen’s difficult health battle inspires Operation Upright
Judge’s comment: “Uplifting story of a teen overcoming a battle and then giving back. Nicely written!”
Zach Giroux
Lifestyle Feature Writing
Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division
Horse Power
Judge’s Comments: “Hold your horses! This was an interesting read about the equine culture and history in Charleston and surrounding areas.”
Pamela Brownstein
Inside Page Design
Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division
Good times are brewing with local beer tours
Judge’s comments: “Great layout. Love the use of the can graphic. Very pleasing to the eye, but attention grabbing at the same time. Very nice job with the photo groupings.”
Elizabeth Horton
Crime Beat
Weekly 3,500-6,500 & Under 3,500 Combined
Rash of car break in plague Daniel Island Park; Arrest made in rash of golf cart thefts; Local swimmer healing after brutal assault at college"
Judge’s Comments: “Very good writing. This reader was able to follow the story from beginning to end with no knowledge of the area. Good job. Congratulations.”
Marie Rocha-Tygh
Arts & Entertainment
Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division
Church mosaics are a labor of love
Judge’s comments: “A great example of local coverage and clever writing.”
Vicki Bernie
Column Writing
Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division
Chapter Two: Old cookbooks tell more tales than just recipes; A golden anniversary for the ages and the aches, pains; Always let there be cake
Judge’s comments: “Your stories kept me right there, like I was actually there.”
Second Place Awards
Pamela Brownstein
Headline Writing
Open Division
Bowled Over: Favorite soups conjure fond memories for local chefs; Horse Power: Cainhoy stables, farms and equestrian centers share evolution of equine culture
That's the way the cookies crumble: We're taking the usual holiday cookie swap virtual"
Zach Giroux
Profile Feature Writing
Weekly 3,500 to 6,500 Division
Ready to Make a Difference: Congresswoman Nancy Mace discusses her agenda for the Lowcountry and Washington
Pamela Brownstein
Page One Design
Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division
Turning the Tables
Pamela Brownstein
Feature Page Design
Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division
Unexpected Companions
Pamela Brownstein
Inside Page Design
Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division
Plugging In
Third Place Awards
Heather MacQueen Jones
Arts & Entertainment Writing
Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division
The Silver Lining
Elizabeth Bush
Short Story
All Weekly Division
Goats get to work cleaning up neighborhoods
Dalton Williams
Humor Column Writing
All Weekly Division
Drollery: Going for the Gold; The formula to marital bliss; I'll be dogged
Pamela Brownstein
Sports Column Writing
All Weekly Division
Youth hockey team plays it cool with national win