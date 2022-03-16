The Daniel Island News earns top prize for General Excellence

Each year the South Carolina Press association recognizes the best of South Carolina newspaper journalism in its news contest. Last week The Daniel Island News’ outstanding work for the community was honored with 18 journalism awards in writing, design, and editing, including the top prize for General Excellence.

Congratulations to our staff for earning the following 2021 SC Press Association Journalism Awards for the work done from December 2020 to November 2021 that were presented March 11 at an event in Columbia.

First Place Awards

Daniel Island News Staff

General Excellence

Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division

Dec. 10, 2020 & Sept. 9, 2021 Editions

Judge’s Comments: “Beautiful paper. Excellent community coverage. Great layout.”

Elizabeth Bush

Health Beat Reporting

All Weekly Division

Operation Upright, COVID Vaccination, School Nurse

Judge’s comment: “In-depth interviews bring the stories to life. The reader gets the full picture of what is being reported. The general goal of journalism is to tell the story – great job.”

Pamela Brownstein

Photo Page Design

All Weekly Division

Patriotic Parade

Judge’s comments: “Outstanding. This spread is what captivates readers.”

Elizabeth Bush

Enterprise Reporting

Weekly 3,500-6,500 & Under 3,500 Combined

DI teen’s difficult health battle inspires Operation Upright

Judge’s comment: “Uplifting story of a teen overcoming a battle and then giving back. Nicely written!”

Zach Giroux

Lifestyle Feature Writing

Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division

Horse Power

Judge’s Comments: “Hold your horses! This was an interesting read about the equine culture and history in Charleston and surrounding areas.”

Pamela Brownstein

Inside Page Design

Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division

Good times are brewing with local beer tours

Judge’s comments: “Great layout. Love the use of the can graphic. Very pleasing to the eye, but attention grabbing at the same time. Very nice job with the photo groupings.”

Elizabeth Horton

Crime Beat

Weekly 3,500-6,500 & Under 3,500 Combined

Rash of car break in plague Daniel Island Park; Arrest made in rash of golf cart thefts; Local swimmer healing after brutal assault at college"

Judge’s Comments: “Very good writing. This reader was able to follow the story from beginning to end with no knowledge of the area. Good job. Congratulations.”

Marie Rocha-Tygh

Arts & Entertainment

Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division

Church mosaics are a labor of love

Judge’s comments: “A great example of local coverage and clever writing.”

Vicki Bernie

Column Writing

Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division

Chapter Two: Old cookbooks tell more tales than just recipes; A golden anniversary for the ages and the aches, pains; Always let there be cake

Judge’s comments: “Your stories kept me right there, like I was actually there.”

Second Place Awards

Pamela Brownstein

Headline Writing

Open Division

Bowled Over: Favorite soups conjure fond memories for local chefs; Horse Power: Cainhoy stables, farms and equestrian centers share evolution of equine culture

That's the way the cookies crumble: We're taking the usual holiday cookie swap virtual"

Zach Giroux

Profile Feature Writing

Weekly 3,500 to 6,500 Division

Ready to Make a Difference: Congresswoman Nancy Mace discusses her agenda for the Lowcountry and Washington

Pamela Brownstein

Page One Design

Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division

Turning the Tables

Pamela Brownstein

Feature Page Design

Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division

Unexpected Companions

Pamela Brownstein

Inside Page Design

Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division

Plugging In

Third Place Awards

Heather MacQueen Jones

Arts & Entertainment Writing

Weekly 3,500-6,500 Division

The Silver Lining

Elizabeth Bush

Short Story

All Weekly Division

Goats get to work cleaning up neighborhoods

Dalton Williams

Humor Column Writing

All Weekly Division

Drollery: Going for the Gold; The formula to marital bliss; I'll be dogged

Pamela Brownstein

Sports Column Writing

All Weekly Division

Youth hockey team plays it cool with national win