Daniel Island News wins President’s Award for Best Overall Advertising

Congratulations to The Daniel Island News’ creative and advertising team for garnering 21 awards, including the President’s Award for Best Overall Advertising for weekly newspapers, in the South Carolina Press Association’s PALMY Advertising Awards. The PALMY’s recognize the best print and digital advertising that the state’s newspapers produce each year.

The President’s Awards for Best Overall Advertising are presented to one daily and one weekly newspaper based on number and ranking of awards won, regardless of circulation.

At The Daniel Island News we take great care to create visually appealing and effective advertising copy for our customers and are thankful that our team has been recognized for their outstanding work.

In addition to winning the President’s Award, Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling won Best of Show for circulation under 7,500 for River Landing Dentistry’s New Year’s Ad.

The paper won a total of 21 awards – 11 first-place awards, 5 second-place awards, 3 third-place awards, Best of Show, and the President’s Award.

Congratulations to our customers for their winning ads and to Jan Marvin, Ronda Schilling and Katherine Smith at the paper.

The complete list of first-, second- and third-place awards follow:

First Place

Use of Topography: Open Division – Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling for Zinnia

Misc. Print Ad: Open Division – Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling for Clarice Cawood Realtor

Automotive – Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar for C.A.R.S.

Fashion – Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar for M. Dumas and Sons

Gifts – Jan Marvin and Katherine Smith for Croghan’s Jewel Box

Events & Entertainment – Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar for Daniel Island Ferry

Health Services - Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling for River Landing Dentistry

Public Services - Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling for Cainhoy Children’s Academy

¼ and less than ½ - Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling for Michael’s Barkery

Use of Color – Jan Marvin and Katherine Smith for Daniel Island Dentistry

Use of Imagery – Jan Marvin and Katherine Smith for Daniel Island Dentistry

Second Place

Gifts – Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling for Zinnia

Food & Alcohol – Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling for Hardscoop Distillery and Winery

Health Services – Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling for Patrick O’Neill Plastic Surgery

¼ and less than ½ - Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar for Hayden Jennings Properties

Use of Color – Jan Marvin and Katherine Smith for Envy Salon

Third Place

Digital Ad: Open Division – Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar for Daniel Island Ferry

Professional Services – Jan Marvin and Ronda Schilling for Clarice Cawood Realtor

Holiday – Jan Marvin and Suzanne Detar for Island Park Properties