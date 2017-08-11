Daniel Island Park Day returns this weekend!

A local favorite, Daniel Island’s annual Park Day is set to return on Nov. 11 at Etiwan Park, located across from Bishop England High School, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For its 17th year, Manager of Community Services for the Daniel Island Property Owners Association Barbara McLaughlin explained that there will be many new fun activities for all to take part in.

“New activities planned for this year’s event include Lowcountry bubble soccer, three hole disc golf, golf pong and a human foosball game,” said McLaughlin. “Kids and adults alike will love our new and unique carnival games and character photo booths created by Kris Manning of Feral Creative and Black Tie Music Academy. Teacups and Trucks will delight you with their dog-themed art station that will include art easels, paintings and arts and crafts to wear. Also brand new this year is the ‘Pet Zone.’ We will have non-profit organizations, pet adoptions and shopping for your favorite four-legged friends and more.”

Etiwan Park is a new location for the event, added McLaughlin.

“Park Day has a long history of being located at different parks all over Daniel Island,” she continued. “We’ve used Governors Park, Children’s Park, Center Park, Barfield Park and others. This year Children’s Park and the adjacent fields are unavailable for a large event and we thought we would try Etiwan Park for the first time. The abundance and proximity of parking at Bishop England, the central location of the park, and easy access for walkers, cyclists and vehicles, make it a perfect new venue for Park Day this year!”

Since its inception in 2001, Park Day has been able to donate to more than 64 area non-profits, according to McLaughlin. This year, organizers decided to focus on one beneficiary rather than multiple, ensuring they are able to contribute a larger amount of funds. Because of the abundance of residents on the island that have pets, Pet Helpers was an easy choice, added McLaughlin.

“Nonprofits benefiting animal welfare have consistently been one of our areas of focus at Park Day,” she said. “We know that with 10,000 Daniel Island residents, we probably have over 2,000 pets that call Daniel Island home. We think Pet Helpers is a great charity to represent our four leg residents.”

The local nonprofit is a 501(c)3 adoption center and spay/neuter clinic that serves communities across the Lowcountry, with a mission to end the euthanasia of all adoptable cats and dogs by keeping all animals until adopted; to provide low cost spay/neuter surgeries; to offer humane education programs; to pursue animal-cruelty prosecution; and to initiate animal-welfare legislation, according to the organization’s website PetHelpers.org.

Pet Helpers, which has been established in the Lowcountry for 39 years, is very well known among the community. According to Alan Berger, executive director for the organization, for many years, it was the only no-kill shelter in the area.

With support from events like Park Day, Berger explained, Pet Helpers is able to continue its mission in reducing the unnecessary euthanasia of healthy cats and dogs by providing them with shelter, care and, when necessary, medical treatment.

“There are many programs that get funded from support like Park Day,” said Berger. “We greatly appreciate the fact that we have been named the beneficiary for this exciting family event.”

McLaughlin echoed Berger’s excitement.

“Not only will there be a little something for everyone to enjoy, but you’ll be helping out a fantastic organization to continue their lifesaving mission of saving all adoptable animals,” continued McLaughlin. “People love helping and giving back to organizations that benefit so many—and that’s what Park Day is all about.”

Parking and admission are free on the day of the event. Some activities will require a small fee, with proceeds from the event benefitting Pet Helpers.

For more information, visit www.danielislandparkday.com.

TRAFFIC ALERT FOR 2017 PARK DAY ON DANIEL ISLAND

For the safety of participants and attendees, the City of Charleston Police Department will be blocking off both intersections of Seven Farms Drive and Etiwan Park Street on Saturday, Nov. 11. Vehicles, including golf carts, will not be allowed access on Seven Farms Drive, in front of Bishop England High School from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Etiwan Park Street and the rest of Seven Farms Drive will remain open as usual. Police will be stationed at both ends of Seven Farms and Etiwan Park Street to enforce the street closure. There will be an additional patrol car at the intersection of Seven Farms Drive and Bounty Street to direct proper entrance and exit to and away from the event. At 5 p.m., the street in front of Bishop England will once again be opened.

Bishop England High School parking lots will be available for event parking.

Thank you for your understanding regarding this important safety procedure and we appreciate you planning accordingly.

- Daniel Island POA

